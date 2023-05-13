- Chainlink price has increased by more than 4% in the last few hours of May 13.
- LINK whales have shown immense control despite the drawdown phase, keeping selling to a minimum.
- There still is a demand wall of 422 million LINK, worth $2.7 billion, that will become profitable again.
Chainlink price has become one of the only few cryptocurrencies to note a decent rise on May 12. While the rest of the market is still reeling from the losses, LINK investors are seemingly preparing to realize profits provided they can maintain their current behavior of HODLing.
Chainlink price eyes recovery
Chainlink price trading at $6.6 marked a more than 4% recovery towards the end of the week, all thanks to its investors, that have maintained a bullish note for a while now. Despite the potential losses witnessed, LINK holders refrained from dumping their supply, which inherently saved the altcoin from any major drawdown.
Chainlink whales showed significant restraint as even though they attempted to minimize their losses, they didn't sacrifice the market to do so. Wallets holding between 100,000 to 1 million LINK sold some 2 million LINK over the last week despite the price falling by nearly 12% before the rise. Other large wallet holders and even retail investors kept their supply to themselves.
Chainlink whale activity
This control prevented a significant decline in price. However, there is still some concern regarding the 422 million LINK demand wall. Investors that bought their tokens between $6.56 and $7.03 would need to wait for the altcoin to recover the last week's decline in order to become profitable again. Should LINK cross the $7.03 mark, over $2.7 billion worth of supply would become profitable again.
Chainlink GIOM
However, investors should hold off against making any major investment for now as price indicators are still heavily bearish. At the time of writing, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was still in the bearish area, far away from the oversold zone below the 30.0 mark.
The oversold zone is synonymous with recoveries, and a dip into the same would reinvigorate optimism.
But the MACD line (blue) is inching closer to the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. The red signal line has observed a dominance for nearly three weeks now. If the indicator line moves over the signal line, a bullish crossover will take place, which is a sign that recovery is inbound.
LINK/USD 1-day chart
Thus, LINK holders simply need to maintain the optimism of a rally going forward and refrain from dumping their holdings in order to support recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity. Bitcoin network’s hashrate and price have declined alongside the drop in on-chain activity of Ordinals.
PEPE price pulls back as tokens worth $46M hit exchanges
PEPE, the third largest meme coin by market capitalization, has witnessed massive swings in its price in a matter of days. PEPE hit an all-time high of $0.00000431 on May 5 but has since then fallen sharply, trading at $0.00000127 at the time of writing.
Litecoin price has a weak spot that could implode with LTC diving 15%
Litecoin (LTC) price sees bulls trying to get back above the level they defaulted on last Monday and have been unable to reclaim all week. Litecoin price is trying to recover from its declining price action this week.
Uniswap price action tells traders it is time to say goodbye to $5 handle as more downside pressure underway
Uniswap (UNI) price is the sum of everything that is going on in altcoins and cryptocurrencies. Expect another 10% devaluation as big brother Bitcoin also cracks under pressure.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.