- Chainlink announces a partnership with Saudi Awwal Bank to boost on-chain applications in Saudi Arabia.
- The applications will be built using Chainlink’s cross-chain integration and runtime environment features.
- Chainlink price fails to benefit from the partnership announcement.
Chainlink (LINK) has signed an agreement with one of Saudi Arabia’s largest banks, Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), to boost on-chain finance in the country. While the announcement could contribute to boosting the use of Chainlink's blockchain, prices of the LINK token failed to react positively after the announcement, trading broadly steady on the day and losing more than 2% so far this week.
Saudi Arabia’s First Bank ventures into blockchain technology with Chainlink
The First Bank of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Awwal Bank, with over $100 billion in total assets, announced a partnership with Chainlink on Monday, marking the first step in its new on-chain finance applications. With this Innovation Co-operation Agreement, SAB developers will leverage Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Integration Protocol (CCIP) and Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE).
The CRE will provide a modular platform for building applications and accessing multiple Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), while the CCIP will facilitate cross-chain transfers.
Chainlink’s official data shows that the CCIP is active on 60 different chains, holding a cumulative transfer volume of $4.34 billion, with the total value of cross-chain tokens surpassing $38.77 billion. Additionally, DeFiLlama ranks Chainlink as the largest decentralized oracle network based on Total Value Secured (TVS) of over $62 billion.
CCIP activity. Source: Chainlink
Doubling down on financial innovation, SAB also announced that it had signed a similar agreement with Wamid, a subsidiary of Saudi Tadawul Group, to begin experimentation on tokenizing of capital markets, which is valued at almost $2.32 trillion based on Tuesday’s Saudi Exchange report.
With the signed agreements, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 aims to reduce the country’s economic dependencies on Oil revenues.
Chainlink holds at crucial support as bullish momentum wanes
Chainlink trades above $23.00 at press time on Wednesday, holding above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, drawn from the December 13 high of $30.94 to the April 7 low of $10.10, which acts as a crucial support level at $22.98.
Following a Doji candle formation on Tuesday, LINK token price action teases a potential V-shaped reversal. A potential rise in the oracle token price could target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $26.48.
Indicators on the daily chart indicate a lack of momentum as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near the halfway line at 51. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains steady after crossing below its signal line, reflecting a loss in bullish momentum.
LINK/USDT daily price chart.
On the downside, if Chainlink falls below $22.98, it could extend the decline to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $20.52.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Toshi memecoin soars over 40% after Upbit listing sparks buying frenzy
Toshi (TOSHI) memecoin price surged more than 40%, trading above $0.000855 at the time of writing on Wednesday. This rally follows the confirmation of Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, for the TOSHI listing.
Ethena Price Forecast: ENA teases bullish reversal amid OKX listing
Ethena (ENA) price trades below the $0.7000 level at press time on Wednesday, extending the downfall for the fifth consecutive day. Still, the derivative and technical outlook present a bullish reversal possibility.
Bitcoin could rally alongside S&P 500 if Fed cut rates
Bitcoin (BTC) could be poised for a price surge following its positive correlation with the S&P 500, as market participants anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Fed rate decision could spark volatility in BTC, ETH, and XRP
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) could face heightened volatility this week as markets brace for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision announcement on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.