- Chainlink (LINK) retreated from the recent high, though it is still the best performing coin on a weekly basis.
- A slew of positive fundamental news supports the rally.
Chainlink (LINK) jumped into top-20 and reached the 16th position in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of $1.2 billion. This Ethereum-based token powers decentralized oracle network that allows connecting Ethereum smart contracts with external data sources.
The coin is changing hands at $3.62, down from the recent high of $4.5 hit on June 29. Despite the correction, LINK remains the best performing coin out of top-100 on a weekly basis with over 99% gains.
What's going on
While the sudden price increase of a little known coin looks like a pump-and-dump scheme, some solid fundamental factors support Chainlink's strong momentum.
First, Coinbase Pro added the coin to the list of instruments available to its customers, which means that all users except for New York State residents can buy and sell the coin directly from their accounts.
Apart from that, Google announced the decision to integrate the technology behind the coin into its Cloud services. This integration will allow the interaction if Ethereum smart contracts BigQuery, Google's data analyzer.
"We've demonstrated how to use Chainlink services to provide data from the BigQuery crypto public datasets on-chain. This technique can be used to reduce inefficiencies (submarine sends use case) and in some cases add entirely new capabilities (hedging use case) to Ethereum smart contracts, enabling new on-chain business models to emerge," a Cloud developer commented as cited by Ethereum News.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
