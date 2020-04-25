- Chainalysis recently announced the extension of its partnership with the South Korean crypto exchange Upbit.
- Through the partnership, Chainalysis aims to provide blockchain analysis support across the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).
Chainalysis has recently announced the extension of its partnership with the Upbit crypto exchange. By doing this, Chainalysis aims to provide blockchain analysis support across the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).
Upbit APAC will use Chainalysis KYT (Know-Your-Transaction) to provide a secure trading environment and comply with the established procedures in different countries of the region, as per the announcement. Chainalysis KYT is a crypto anti-money laundering (AML) product, which has more than 275 clients in 40 countries. It monitors transactions in real-time and helps in detecting suspicious activities.
According to Upbit, its partnership with Chainalysis positions itself ahead of the regulatory frameworks for countries where it is planning to expand its business, including Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. Jason Bonds, chief revenue officer at Chainalysis, said:
As digital asset and cryptocurrency use in Asia Pacific continues to grow, incorporating proper AML and KYC requirements is a vital step for all cryptocurrency exchanges in the region.
Upbit is also planning to comply with the upcoming enforcement of guidelines from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Alex Kim, CEO of Upbit APAC, praised the partnership’s extension and said:
As more and more markets around the world adopt new regulations, it was vital for us to find a compliance partner that could work with us as we expand our digital asset business to new markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.
Bitcoin has reached an important barrier $7,500, however, the further upside may be limited due to a combination of technical and fundamental factors.
Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins
Ripple was not the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top thirty coins in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye
NEO is in the driver seat of the recovery in the cryptocurrency wagon on Friday. The cryptoasset has accrued more than 5% in gains on the day after advancing from the opening value of $7.89.
ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.