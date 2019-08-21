Cardano’s partner EMURGO will be collaborating with Korean gaming associations

The integration would involve Cardano’s blockchain, as per the partnering with the Korean gaming associations.

EMURGO will be working with KBCCA & KMGA to foster the continued development of blockchain-based content & mobile gaming industries.

The official Cardano partner, EMURGO, has announced they have formally signed MOUs with the Korea Blockchain Contents Association (KBCCA) and Korea Mobile Game Association (KMGA) to mutually collaborate and explore aligned synergies with integrating Cardano’s blockchain-based solutions into the Korean digital content & mobile gaming industries.

The CEO of EMURGO Ken Kodama said:

EMURGO is pleased to collaborate with KBCCA & KMGA to foster the continued development of blockchain-based content & mobile gaming industries. With digital content & mobile gaming rising in popularity year after year, there is a huge untapped potential to implement blockchain-based solutions into these lucrative industries.

Although not directly likely to impact Cardano’s ADA at all, however on Wednesday, it is trading in negative territory, nursing losses of around 5%.