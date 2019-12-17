Cardano to join Microsoft and LinkedIn as McCann’s client

The Cardano Foundation has appointed McCann Dublin as its brand strategy and design agency.

McCann is expected to realign the Cardano brand with the company’s mission.

The Cardano Foundation, an organization that manages the development of Cardano, is focusing on strengthening the image of its blockchain project. After many milestones achieved by the Cardano team, including numerous pilots in the works and many important updates, brand recognition is the last step in global adoption.

Cardano has recently announced that it appointed an advertising firm to help it reach a wider audience. As per an official announcement, McCann Dublin, the Ireland-based arm of global advertising giant McCann, will be working on developing the company’s brand strategy and design. It remains unclear if Cardano will undergo a complete rebranding or just a revamp of its existing image.

According to Bakyt Azimkanov, the global PR, communications and marketing director at the Cardano Foundation, said:

Brand plays a key role in Cardano’s adoption as more organizations set to integrate the world’s first third-generation blockchain into their operations.

Jenny Paetzold, McCann Dublin’s managing partner, stated that the two firms were a “natural fit.” McCann spoke about the importance of cryptocurrencies, saying they were “both unstoppable and here to stay.” Cardano will be joining Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Norwegian Airlines as McCann’s client, where the agency’s global reach is expected to bring Cardano closer to a broader audience.



