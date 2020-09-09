Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD trends horizontally above $0.09

  • Since July 29, ADA/USD has dropped from $0.149 to $0.09103.
  • ADA/USD holders have transferred their coins to different wallets to increase their chances of rewards.

ADA/USD daily chart

ADA/USD daily chart

ADA/USD fell from $0.1242 to $0.09 over the last seven days. The RSI is trending alongside the over oversold zone, showing that the price can drop even more. The next healthy support level of note is at $0.08556. Since July 29, ADA/USD has fallen from $0.149 to $0.09103.

ADA/USD 12-hour chart

ADA/USD 12-hour chart

In the 12-hour chart, ADA/USD is falling in a downward channel formation. The price found support at the $0.0856 line and then somewhat bounced up to its current levels. It will be highly unlikely for the bulls to reverse this trend any time soon.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart

ADA/USD 4-hour chart

In the 4-hour chart, ADA/USD is stifled under the SMA 20 curve. The buyers will need to take the price up to $0.09132 to pass this resistance level. However, the MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.

ADA/USD hourly chart

ADA/USD hourly chart

The hourly ADA/USD price has been trending between $0.0895 (support) and $0.009143 (resistance). Sandwiched between these two levels, the price has little potential for growth.

Cardano on-chain analysis

fxsoriginal

The in/out money for ADA shows that the buyers can gain enough momentum to go up to $0.0965 before it encounters the first resistance level of note. On the downside, the price can go down to $0.090565 where it has a healthy support level.

ADA holder behavior

fxsoriginal

The screenshot above shows you the number of unique addresses in the Cardano ecosystem. We can see that there was a spike to 70,000 on July 30 before it dipped all the way down to 11,300. 

So, what happened here?

According to Reddit, it looks like the existing holders are creating more wallet addresses to distribute their Cardano holdings and participate in more staking pools. This increases their chances of receiving more rewards.

fxsoriginal

When you look at the transaction growth chart, it corroborates this theory as it is almost similar to the unique addresses chart. The holders are simply transferring their coins and staking them in the ecosystem through different wallets.
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin investors wait for the $9,665 CME gap to be filled

Bitcoin investors wait for the $9,665 CME gap to be filled

The bitcoin market is open 24/7, which means it never closes and cannot form gaps, however, CME, a derivatives marketplace, does. CME Bitcoin futures created its most recent gap at $9,665 on July 24. This happens when the market closes ...

More Bitcoin News

TRX seems ready to jump to $0.04, based on technical indicators

TRX seems ready to jump to $0.04, based on technical indicators

TRON (TRX), the 13th-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.34 billion, has been recovering on Tuesday. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $0.0331 ...

More TRON news

Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD trends horizontally above $0.09

Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD trends horizontally above $0.09

ADA/USD fell from $0.1242 to $0.09 over the last seven days. The RSI is trending alongside the over oversold zone, showing that the price can drop even more. The next healthy support level of note is at $0.08556.

More Cardano News

ETH getting ready for the ultimate upswing to $400

ETH getting ready for the ultimate upswing to $400

The smart contract giant network continues to struggle amid surging gas fees, a situation that is putting Ethereum developers into the spotlight as the community presses for solutions.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy

Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location