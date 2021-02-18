- Cardano price is on track to hit $2 as the breakout from an inverse head and shoulder pattern is still underway.
- Supporting the bullish thesis is Daedulus and Project Catalyst’s launch, which improves the network's utility.
Cardano is back in the spotlight after the team behind it rolled out a new program that is designed to change the network’s governance.
The news appears to have been welcomed by the cryptocurrency community as ADA price resumed its uptrend towards $2.
Increasing the network’s utility
IOHK, an engineering and research company responsible for Cardano’s development, announced on February 17 that a new milestone in its mission to advance on-chain governance and accelerate community innovation.
Indeed, users will now be able to play a vital role in the decision-making process via Project Catalyst.
The firm is set to open the registration phase for Fund3 where token holders will vote on the projects that will receive funding and potentially improve Cardano's blockchain. Additionally, Fund4 will be launched as ADA’s first $1 million funding round to “tackle four entirely new innovation challenges.”
IOHK also released Daedulus 3.3.0, which is a new update to the Daedalus wallet that will include
“Project Catalyst Fund3 voting registration, displaying wallet balance converted to a fiat or cryptocurrency of your choice, configurable SMASH servers, transaction details expanded to include metadata, fee processing, ADA deposits, etc.”
These upgrades have put Cardano one step closer to beating Ethereum at its own game and competing with other smart contract networks.
Cardano price shows promise of new all-time highs
From a technical perspective, the recent developments around Cardano appear to have added fuel to the uptrend seen since the beginning of the year. ADA price is up by nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, moving closer to reach the target provided by a head-and-shoulders pattern that developed within its weekly chart.
At the time of writing, Cardano price still needs to rise by another 100% to hit a target at $2.
ADA/USD 1-week chart
Cardano’s network activity adds credence to the bullish outlook after seeing a drastic increase over the past few months. Indeed, the number of new addresses joining ADA’s network has risen by 540% since mid-November 2020.
Today, about 46,000 new ADA addresses are being created on a daily basis, signaling a spike in user adoption over time.
Cardano new users chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, investors should note that a sudden spike in selling pressure could disrupt Cardano price rally. In such a case, ADA might retrace more than 50% towards the $0.42 support barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
