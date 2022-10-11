Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA

- Cardano price has sliced through the descending triangle’s base at $0.400, triggering a bearish breakout.
- The setup forecasts a 40% correction to $0.241 that could knock ADA down to levels last seen in January 2021.
- A daily candlestick close above $0.482 will create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis.
Cardano price shows a lack of willing buyers that have pushed it below significant support, triggering a bearish market structure break. This development has a small window to recovery, failing to do so could result in a sell-off.
Cardano price at an inflection point
Cardano price has produced a descending triangle which is obtained by connecting the four lower lows and three equal lows produced since May 10.
This technical setup forecasts a 40% downswing to $0.241, determined by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $0.400. On October 10, ADA produced a daily candlestick close below this level, confirming a bearish breakout and signaling the breakout of the descending triangle.
If ADA fails to recover above the horizontal support at $0.400, things will continue to deteriorate. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to the daily candlestick close on October 11
Additionally, Bitcoin price is also looking ready for another leg down, which could help ADA bears reach their destination quicker.
Interested investors can open short positions on the retest of $0.400 and wait for a confirmation via daily candlestick close.
ADA/USDT 3-day chart
On the other hand, if buyers step in at this juncture and trigger a minor recovery above the $0.400 hurdle by producing a daily candlestick close above it, it would indicate a resurgence of bulls.
If this development pushes Cardano price to produce a higher high above $0.482, it will invalidate the bearish thesis for ADA and potentially trigger a further extension of the rally to $0.504.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's Late Dip Doesn't Shake It From Its $19K Perch
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization spent much of the day trading sideways before a late dip took it down roughly 2% over the past 24 hours and recently trading at $19,050. BTC has held steady between $19,000 and $19,500.
Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA
Cardano price shows a lack of willing buyers that have pushed it below significant support, triggering a bearish market structure break. This development has a small window to recovery, failing to do so could result in a sell-off.
Solana Price Prediction: A breach below $30 in the coming days
Solana price shows reasons to believe that a sweep-the-lows event will arise in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 22% decline last month after enticing bulls to go long during a false breakout.
Shiba Inu price falls through $0.00001000! Here's what could happen next
Shiba In price is witnessing significant bearish pressure. SHIB was rejected in from a significant moving average before the decline. A spike through $0.00001090 could prompt a relief bounce targeting $0.00001120.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.