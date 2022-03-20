- Cardano price breached its two-week consolidation on March 18, signaling a breakout.
- Investors can expect ADA to continue its ascent to $1.20 if it can flip the $1 psychological level.
- A daily candlestick below $0.776 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ADA.
Cardano price is out of its rangebound movement as it breached the upper limit on March 18. This uptrend signals that ADA is bound for more gains in the near future.
Cardano price recovery in progress
Cardano price slid into a consolidation on March 5 and continued doing so for nearly two weeks. This range-bound movement ended on March 19 as ADA rallied 6%, producing a higher high relative to the March 9 swing high at $0.863.
This development came as ADA produced lower lows while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed higher lows, suggesting a palpable bullish divergence. As a result, ADA has breached its rangebound movement and is on a path to recover losses.
Investors can expect Cardano price to retest the $1 psychological level after a 12% ascent from the current position at $0.901. A resurgence of buying pressure around this level is necessary for ADA to flip the $1 hurdle in a support level and make its way to the next target at $1.20.
In total, this run-un would constitute a 33% gain and is likely where a local top will form.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
While Cardano price looks bullish, its outlook relies on how the big crypto performs. A flash crash could void the optimism and trigger a crash.
If ADA produces a daily candlestick below $0.776, it will invalidate the bullish thesis for ADA and open the path for further descent. In this case, Cardano price could crash lower to look for a stable support level at $0.676. Here, buyers can regroup and attempt another recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price recovers from losses despite criticism from Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus
ApeCoin price recovered from a double-digit drop. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase listed ApeCoin, pushing the token's adoption higher. The NFT token received criticism from Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.
Ripple price breaks into uptrend, giant announces 1 billion XRP grant for developers
Ripple price could climb higher, chasing a $1 target as the payment giant announces a grant for developers on the distributed ledger. The grant would be distributed to developers within the next 20 years.
Crypto.com price is 5% short from a bullish breakout to $0.55
Crypto.com price looks like it is ready for a bull run, according to the 2-day chart. Bulls only need to push CRO just a trim higher before sidelined investors flood the gates.
XLM price awaits confirmation to show clear trajectory
XLM price looks weak as bears continue to apply pressure. Traders should wait for more bullish confirmation before placing any trades.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.