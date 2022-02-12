- Cardano price is down over 25% from the February 5 swing high of $1.26
- Bears pushed ADA back into the $1.00 support range, with buyers continuing to support price.
- Whipsaws are expected as market participants watch for escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend.
Cardano price action, like most of the cryptocurrency market and broader risk-on assets across the globe, is under significant pressure from concerns regarding Russia and Ukraine. With the weekend already one of the most volatile periods, volatility is expected to increase.
Cardano price to experience increased volatility, significant swings expected
Cardano price could travel to some extremes over the weekend. US President Biden is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart on Saturday. If there is an agreement to cease saber-rattling, expect Cardano and the broader cryptocurrency market to experience a major rally. However, if the meeting proves fruitless and an actual invasion occurs, expect a significant flash crash.
In either event, the price action should be viewed as non-organic and not likely to be sustained for an overall length of time. Black Swan events are notorious for violent whipsaws in price action but almost always resolve and fall back to equilibrium. In other words, regardless of a flash-crash or significant spike higher, Cardano price will likely return to the $1.05 to $1.15 value area.
Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Downside risks for Cardano price could extend as far as the 2022 low at $0.92 but could extend even lower to the 361.8% Fibonacci expansion at $0.89. However, in the event of an armed conflict, the lows could be wildly different from one exchange to the next.
Upside potential would probably be limited to the top of the Ichimoku Cloud and 50% Fibonacci expansion in the $1.50 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales buy $20 million in Shiba Inu, anticipating a bullish breakout
Ethereum holders have accumulated $20 million worth of Shiba Inu through the recent bloodbath. Analysts believe Shiba Inu could recover from its price drop and rally towards its target of $0.000035.
XRP price finds stable support, targeting $1.20
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
Algorand price in a bullish triangle, ready to make 25% gains
Algorand (ALGO) has been starting its uptrend since the fall in January, bouncing off $0.80 and the monthly S2 support level. Since then, ALGO price action has been trading sideways to higher, forming a bullish triangle with the ascending side at the bottom already tested twice these past few days and the base to the upside at $1.10 tested twice in a row for resistance.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.