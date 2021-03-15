Cardano Price Prediction: ADA is targeting a descent towards $0.7

- Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart.
- The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern.
- The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Cardano had a major 14% sell-off in the past 48 hours and bears remain in control, eying up even a steeper pullback. The digital asset remains above a key support level which will determine its faith in the next week.
Cardano price at risk of a huge crash
On the daily chart, Cardano price had a significant breakdown from an ascending broadening wedge pattern with a price target of about $0.77 in the long-term. The digital asset bounced once to re-test the previous support trendline unsuccessfully.
ADA/USD daily chart
Additionally, on the 4-hour chart, Cardano remains bounded inside a descending triangle pattern with a support trendline formed at $1.02.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
Considering the breakdown of the key pattern on the daily chart, it is more than likely for Cardano price to lose the support at $1.02 which will have a similar price target of about $0.78, adding even more credence and strength to the first breakdown.
The only chance for Cardano bulls is to hold $1.02 into a significant rebound towards the upper trendline of the 4-hour chart pattern at $1.10. The support trendline at $1.02 has been defended around 10 times in the past three weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP recovery becomes a major uphill battle despite stronger on-chain metrics
Ripple is trading at $0.43 after losing the ground above $0.45. Last week's trading was difficult for the bulls, especially with the intense selling pressure under $0.5. At the time of writing, XRP's least resistance path is downwards, particularly after losing the ground above a crucial technical pattern.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
With the rapid surge of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the latest developments on Ethereum 2.0, Ether’s price has been steadily rising. Ethereum (ETH) recorded a new all-time high in February, breaking the $2,000 barrier mark for the first time.
GRT sellers threaten a 25% drop if this key level is breached
The Graph price is consolidating in an ascending parallel channel, indicating a breakdown of the setup soon. A 25% correction to $1.22 is possible if GRT slices through the channel’s lower trendline. However, a decisive close above the 50, 100, and 200 moving averages (MA) could reignite an optimistic scenario.
Polygon hints at a 25% surge after bouncing off stable support level
Matic price saw a correction to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.37 after its 93% bull rally. A 25% upswing is on the horizon as MATIC bounces off this a confluence of support. A bearish scenario will come into the picture if the 0.37 level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.