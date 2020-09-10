Cardano Price Prediction: ADA could climb above $0.11 if crucial resistance level is broken

- ADA is currently trading at $0.097 after a slight rejection from $0.10.
- Bulls have defended the $0.085 support level three days in a row and are ready to see ADA bouncing.
Cardano, like the rest of the market, had a significant crash on September 3. However, the digital asset was already weaker than the rest two weeks before. At the same time, it’s also true that Cardano’s bull rally was far more significant than Bitcoin and others with a 785% price increase.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
ADA price seems to have broken out of a parallel channel formed around September 6, and it’s now facing strong resistance at $0.098, where the 50-MA is currently established.
Additionally, the IOMAP chart shows that the majority of the resistance is indeed at $0.098, which means a breakout above this level would most likely push ADA close to $0.11 as there aren’t many other resistance levels nearby.
ADA/USD 1-hour chart
Clearly, the 1-hour chart favors the bulls after ADA established a strong uptrend; however, the RSI is on the verge of overextension. Looking back, the past three times that the RSI was close to climbing above 70, ADA retraced back for at least a couple of hours before resuming its uptrend. It seems that Cardano might have a slight pullback before a breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC could be on the verge of a breakout to $11,400
Bitcoin did a good job defending a critical support level at $10,000. Even though prices slipped below this hurdle a few times, bulls quickly stepped in. The behemoth digital currency is now changing hands at around $10,366, aiming for a prompt recovery.
Bitfinex leveraged traders are extremely bullish on ETH, time to get scared?
Ethereum (ETH) has resumed the recovery after a consolidation period at the beginning of the week. The price touched the intraday high of $375 and retreated to $368 by the time of writing.
LINK flips resistance into support, $17 level eyed
Chainlink has made tremendous progress since the massive drop to $9.30 in the first week of September. Initially, recovery was drastic, with the price quickly climbing above $10 and extending the bullish leg to test critical resistance at $13.50.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. Bitcoin can struggle against Ethereum before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.