Cardano Price Prediction: $0.40 target still in play for ADA as bullish metrics spur optimism

- Cardano price uptrend could stretch further on the back of multiple bullish on-chain metrics.
- ADA could shatter $0.37, extending the gains to tag the $0.40 psychological level.
- The bullish outlook would be invalidated if the altcoin breaks and closes below $0.30.
Cardano (ADA) price uptrend remains sturdy, showing no exhaustion despite being up for almost three weeks in a row. It has seen the cryptocurrency break past key levels, and now a continuation of the trend seems likely, steered by multiple bullish fundamentals.
Also Read: Cardano price likely to extend gains with bullish on-chain metrics
Cardano price could hit $0.40 soon
Cardano (ADA) price is up almost 50% since the crypto market turned bullish on October 18. The move has seen ADA breach key barricades and now faces the $0.37 resistance level.
Should the bulls increase their buying pressure, Cardano price could shatter $0.37 resistance level and use it as the jumping off point to hit the $0.40 target objective. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for the altcoin to test the $0.45 range high. Such a move would denote a 25% climb above current levels.
The parabolic SAR trailing Cardano price from the south supports this outlook, providing support at $0.33. Further, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in the positive zone in an overall uptrend as more buyers flock to the scene.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
Cardano on-chain metrics support the bullish outlook
ADA bullish outlook is supported by the Market Value to Realized Value Ratio (MVRV) indicator, showing that Cardano price is still not in the dangerous zone, thereby allowing room for more gains. Also, social dominance and social volume metrics have also increased significantly, indicating that ADA mentions on crypto-related social media are increasing, often a bullish sign.
ADA Santiment: MVRV, social dominance, social volume
Also, stablecoin deposits have increased, with the market capitalization of Tether (USDT) recording a significant climb. This points to new capital inflow as investors look to buy more ADA.
ADA Santiment: Active stablecoin deposits, USDT market capitalization
The daily active addresses have also increased for ADA, indicating more and more unique addresses continue to transact in Cardano. With this soaring crowd interaction for ADA, investors continue to speculate, with the number of whale transactions moving more than $1 million worth of ADA also increasing.
ADA Santiment: Whale transaction count, daily active addresses
On the flipside, if seller momentum overpowers the bulls, Cardano price could lose the support at $0.34. If the slump gets worse, the price might even break below $0.30. A decisive candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the 70 level, showing ADA is massively overbought. Its orientation to the south shows momentum is falling, and this could provide a signal to sell ADA once it crosses below the signal line (yellow band). Traders heeding this call would spell doom for the cryptocurrency, with Cardano price likely to extrapolate the losses back into the fold of the descending trendline at $0.25, or worse, to test the $0.24 support floor. Such a move would constitute a 30% fall from current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BNB price hints at rally, sizing the bullish outlook of on-chain metrics
BNB noted a spike in its development activity, social metrics and open interest over the past three months. Binance’s native token’s price is likely to rally alongside DeFi, Layer-1 blockchain tokens and altcoins in the ongoing cycle.
Ripple hits new milestone in payments, likely catalyst for XRP price
Ripple announces expanded liquidity options to meet customers’ payment needs round the clock. Ripple offers customers access to over 70 payout markets through its international payments network.
Bitcoin price trends above $35,000 after BTC survives sell off by miners
Bitcoin miners increased sales of BTC in October, shed $164 million in the asset. The third BTC halving cycle is almost over and the asset’s volatility dissipates.
PEPE price likely to climb higher riding on bullish on-chain metrics
PEPE, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem is trading sideways, at the same time as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices have seen rallies over the past two weeks.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.