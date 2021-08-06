- Cardano price recently swept the July 12 swing high at $1.373, a step close to the $1.44 target.
- A continuation of this trend could see it pierce the supply zone, extending from $1.44 to $1.5.
- Investors should expect a retracement near or before testing the resistance area mentioned above.
Cardano price ended its explosive moves on July 26, paving the way for a slow and consolidative uptrend. This move has allowed ADA to slice through a crucial resistance level, making way to the subsequent barrier.
While this development was tiresome, a pullback seems likely. Therefore, investors need to watch out for a retracement to stable support levels.
Cardano price struts toward an inflection point
Cardano price pierced the July 12 swing high at $1.373 on July 26 but failed to hold above it. The pullback from the failed attempt stemmed a second upswing on August 1 that failed to close above $1.373.
After two failed tries, ADA has finally produced a 9-hour candlestick close above $1.373, but it is unclear if this move will sustain. If the bulls defend this level and propel ADA higher, the supply zone will be tested, ranging from $1.44 to $1.50.
The slow and steady uptrend suggests that the momentum is vanishing. Therefore, investors can expect a pullback to either the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.304 or the $1.251 support level.
ADA/USDT 9-hour chart
While things look a little bleak for Cardano price, a decisive close above $1.495 would invalidate the bearish thesis and indicate the presence of bulls.
Such a move would open the possibility of a retest of the $1.61 resistance level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Invesco files for Bitcoin ETF without direct exposure as SEC signals openness to funds tied to BTC futures
Investment management firm Invesco will be introducing a new Bitcoin ETF that offers exposure to BTC futures products. US SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently stated that he is more open to ETFs that only offer exposure to Bitcoin futures.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of ...
Over $9 million Ether burned following Ethereum London hard fork as network gears up to ETH 2.0
The long-awaited Ethereum London hard fork went live on August 5, which sent ETH price rallying to above $2,800 as one of the new Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) kicked off the burning of Ether at block 12,965,000.
Cardano price strikes a new rally attempt, may finally solve the ADA riddle
Cardano price has climbed 31.77% since July 21, but it has been a rally marked by huge intra-day swings and the empathic resistance of the 2018 high. ADA daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has not reached an overbought reading, proposing more upside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.