Cardano price increases risk of sharp decline as ADA support weakens

- Cardano price revisits the crucial $1.77 resistance level.
- ADA completes 38.2% Fibonacci retracement while the uptrend continues.
- A break above $1.77 could drive a further uptrend.
Cardano price is gaining traction as a bullish candlestick pattern signals a potential of a reversal in the downtrend. The price has already achieved a 38.2% corrective rebound, and now it's continuing north. Despite the bullish signs ADA price remains at risk if the market fails to slice through major resistance.
Cardano price completes 50% Fibonacci retracement
Cardano price started a fresh recovery from the $1.58 support zone to trade at $1.74. The formation of a Doji candle signals a lessening in selling pressure and marked the beginning of a rebound. The RSI and Stochastic indicators have fallen to the oversold zone, signaling investors will probably jump into the market to buy cheaper ADA tokens.
ADA coin has already completed a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at the $1.74 mark, and now it's consolidating under the 50% Fibo level at $1.77. There's also a crucial downward trend line forming on the 12-hour chart, which is acting as a major hurdle at $1.77, giving bulls a hard time.
Cardano seems to be forming a bullish engulfing candle on the 12-hour chart while the RSI and stochastic have started coming out of the oversold zone. These technical tools indicate a potential upswing is in progress. Thus, a spike in demand could help ADA to penetrate through $1.77 and complete a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.81. Continuation of the uptrend can see ADA price reach to the 78.6% Fibo level at $1.87.
Cardano 12-hourly chart - Fibonacci retracement in play
At the moment, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading with a slight bullish bias. ADA has formed a Doji, followed by a hammer candle, signaling a bullish reversal. It is worth noting that a rejection from the $1.77 level could open further room for selling until the 38.2% or 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels at $1.72 or $1.66, respectively. Breaching this support level might extend the downtrend until $1.59.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price consolidates as Ripple bulls eye a 15% run-up
XRP price has been on a downtrend for roughly two weeks and shows that a short-term reversal could be near. Market participants need to watch for two immediate support levels that are likely to facilitate this bullish outlook.
Axie Infinity’s digital land sells for $2.5 million, boosting AXS price uptrend
Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain games among Ethereum whales. AXS token has posted 85% gains over the past 90 days. The game developers plan on nurturing the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem by powering new games on digital plots of land.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price at key support screams ‘buy the dip’
Bitcoin price kick-started a minor uptrend on November 24 but is experiencing a slowdown before reaching its intended target. From a higher time frame perspective, things look to be stationary as BTC continues to consolidate.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu hits 1 million holders, gets listed on South Korean exchange
Shiba Inu hit an important milestone of 1 million holders with a rise in the number of investors. The memecoin listed on a South Korean crypto exchange successfully despite strict regulatory requirements.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.