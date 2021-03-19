- Cardano price held a key moving average on the 12-hour chart after a brief pullback.
- The digital asset will encounter weak resistance above its current price.
- Several metrics indicate that ADA is poised to reach new all-time highs.
Cardano had a massive 40% breakout thanks to the launch of ADA trading on Coinbase pro. In the past 24 hours, the digital asset had a healthy pullback with the intention to resume the uptrend as soon as possible.
Cardano price aims for new all-time highs
On the 12-hour chart, after climbing above the 50-SMA thanks to Coinbase's announcement, Cardano had a major move towards the previous all-time high at $1.48 but suffered a healthy pullback down to the support level, which bulls managed to hold.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
A rebound from this key support level should be enough for ADA bulls to drive the price towards new all-time highs. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart indicates that Cardano only faces one strong resistance level.
ADA IOMAP chart
The area between $1.34 and $1.36 holds a volume of 2.69 billion ADA from almost 50,000 addresses. A breakout above this point should easily push Cardano towards $1.48. The next price target is located at $1.87, which is the 127.2% Fibonacci level.
On the other hand, to invalidate the bullish outlook, bears must push Cardano price below the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement level, which coincides with the 50-SMA at $1.16. A breakdown below this point has a price target of $0.95.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout
Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments. XRP price seems primed for a 60% upswing as it bounces off the parallel channel’s lower boundary.
VET bulls fearless, aiming for a quick 20% upswing
VeChain price surged almost 15% as it sliced through Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI)’s breakout line at $0.074. Now, VET aims to surge another 20% towards another MRI's breakout line at $0.10. A bearish scenario might come into the picture if the $0.072 barrier gives in to sellers.
Morgan Stanley to acquire Korea's largest crypto exchange Bithumb
Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley continues to thrill crypto investors as the new rumor of its negotiation of a deal for acquiring a major stake in Bithumb has been revealed. The oldest bank in the US has invested in the latest funding round of a digital asset custodian.
Terra Price Prediction: LUNA bulls continue to defy mounting overhead pressure
Terra price shows immense buying pressure that has resulted in a 310% bull rally. During this run-up, LUNA has ignored two “top signals” by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). In case of an upswing, MRI’s breakout line at $22.8 will serve as a stiff resistance barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.