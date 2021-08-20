Cardano (ADA), the native cryptocurrency powering Charles Hoskinson’s public blockchain, has hit fresh all-time highs and has surpassed Binance’s native token in total market capitalization.
As of press time, ADA’s market capitalization stands at $80.7 billion compared to binance coin’s (BNB) $72.1 billion, data from provider Messari shows.
ADA’s price is up a staggering 19% on the day and is continuing its drive from Thursday’s run where it came close to setting fresh price highs. The crypto has been on a tear in recent weeks and is up 150% from July 21 lows of $1.
Subscribe to The Node, our daily report on top news and ideas in crypto.
By signing up, you will receive emails about CoinDesk products and you agree to our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
ADA is currently changing hands for around $2.49 after reaching its record high of $2.55 during the Asia trading hours.
Strong levels of daily buyer volume – the most since the end of May – are matching price action on the way up signaling demand in the strength and conviction of ADA’s trend.
ADA/USD Daily Chart
Source: TradingView
It would appear the “Alonzo” upgrade is having a significant impact on investor sentiment. The upgrade seeks to usher in smart-contract functionality and address what critics have described as one of the network’s most glaring deficiencies.
The upgrade is slated for Oct. 1, though some are betting it will overshoot and release sometime later.
Cardano has been through multiple developmental phases including the foundational phase Byron and decentralized phase Shelly which saw the introduction of delegated staking. According to the Cardano roadmap, smart contracts will go live when the project enters its third era, Goguen.
Cardano was founded by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson in 2017 and aims to directly compete with Ethereum and other decentralized application platforms as a more scalable, secure, and efficient alternative.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap $25 million grant gets canceled, as UNI price prepares for 25% advance
Uniswap governance’s vote on a community grant that would give Flipside crypto, an analytics firm, $25 million in UNI tokens seems to have come to an end after a bit of controversy. The said proposal ...
Wells Fargo, JPMorgan file for Bitcoin fund, BTC price jumps above $47,000
Wells Fargo and JPMorgan have filed for a Bitcoin fund with the US SEC. The fund aims to offer exposure to the bellwether cryptocurrency through a partnership with NYDIG. Bitcoin price jumped back above $47,000 ...
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has received approval from its board to make a purchase of over $500 million worth of cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet. The firm would also reinvest future profits in the new asset class.
PancakeSwap announces boost of BEL-BNB farm as CAKE price eyes retest of $26
CAKE price is currently grappling with a crucial resistance level and is likely to retrace before heading on an uptrend. Investors should note that a spike in buying pressure can trigger an upswing, postponing the pullback. A breakdown of $19.03 will ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.