Cardano price gains 5% with more to come as whales make a swirl of large acquisitions

- Cardano price is up 5% after a swirl of whale acquisitions on May 22.
- ADA Large Transactions soared to 12,360 on May 22, a 146% increase from the May 13 low of 5,020 whale transactions.
- Whale transactions exceeded 12,000 for the first time since May 2021.
- Despite the leap, the MVRV data shows that most Cardano investors still hold sizeable losses.
Cardano (ADA) price has recorded a daily rise of 5% to the current price of $0.371 after ADA whales performed a swirl of large transactions on May 22. The optimism has turned on-chain data in favor of ADA, showing that more bullish activity may manifest in the coming days, with Bitcoin (BTC) price action hinting at a positive short-term outlook.
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Short term bullish outlook in the market, May lows are key
Cardano whales spotted recording massive transactions
Cardano (ADA) whales were spotted conducting massive transactions on Monday, a move that has earned ADA a place among the best-performing Layer-1 (L1) tokens this week. Based on the chart below, the number of ADA-related transactions went as high as 12,360 on May 22, representing a 146% spike from the 5,020 whale transactions recorded on May 13.
IntoTheBlock's large transactions metric determines the daily number of transactions exceeding $100,000, with the above chart showing that the last time Cardano recorded such an enormous whale activity was around May 2021.
Considering previous Cardano price rallies have been preceded with increased activity among whales, ADA investors should expect more gains in the next few days.
Most ADA holders still recording net losses
Nevertheless, while Cardano price leaped, Santiment's Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) metric indicates that most ADA investors still hold significant losses.
The MVRV metric determines investors' net financial position by comparing their purchase prices to the asset's current market value. From the chart above, with Cardano price at $0.371, investors who acquired ADA in the last 30 days are holding 5.331% in losses.
Typically, as investors avoid selling until the asset's price approaches its break-even point, ADA traders will likely continue consolidating their Cardano holdings over the next few days as they wait for the cost to equal revenue.
Cardano price could rally an additional 5%
Cardano (ADA) price could record more gains amid buyers' described level of bullishness. An increase in buyer momentum above the current price could see ADA break above the hurdles presented by the 100-, 50-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $0.375, $0.378, and $0.393, respectively, before an extended rally to the $0.427 hurdle. In a highly bullish case, the altcoin could tag the $0.462 resistance level, denoting a 25% uptick from the current level.
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's Break-Even Price Distribution data, ADA could soon reclaim the $0.50 level last tested around September. Nevertheless, this would not be as easy as it seems, considering the formidable $0.423 to $0.695 zone where around 594,380 addresses that bought 6.71 billion ADA could sell once they break even at $0.50, unwittingly provoking a pullback.
Accordingly, the bullish outlook for Cardano price could be short-lived if ADA drops below $0.342. However, the 371,400 investors that bought 3.12 billion ADA at the minimum price of $0.316 can offer some support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium heats up competition among Ethereum-based blockchains Arbitrum and Optimism
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coin projects in the crypto ecosystem, is gearing up to compete with Ethereum layer-2 blockchains. Scaling solution Shibarium’s test network Puppynet surpassed 11 million transactions.
Uniswap price recovery hits wall as bears smash rally into the ground
UNI price was on good terms to stage a bullish breakout as a knee-jerk reaction got underway on Tuesday. That price action attempted to stop bears in their tracks by pushing the price action above $5.22.
Arbitrum price action has traders preparing for 5% to 10% gains in a firm bullish breakout
ARB price has seen bulls piercing through bearish defences in the ASIA PAC trading session on Tuesday. With bears running for the hills, expect to see some unwinding of their short positions.
Cosmos price nears buy signal, potentially triggering 30% rally
ATOM price shows a lack of initiation from bulls, which has kept it subdued for quite some time despite the buy signal. It seems ATOM is on the cusp of ending its recent llull, increasing the chances of a breakout that could provide an opportunity for investors.
Bitcoin: BTC unchanged, but bullish recovery is still on the cards
Bitcoin price outlook on the weekly chart has not changed much. BTC is still trying to find a stable support level for a recovery rally, but things could get worse if sellers overwhelm the next accumulation zone.