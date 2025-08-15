- Cardano maintains an uptrend for the fourth consecutive day, surpassing major resistance levels.
- A steady build-up of long positions in the last three days points to a bullish incline among traders.
- The ADA Open Interest reaches a record high of $1.77 billion.
Cardano (ADA) maintains a bullish trend amid a broader market correction for the fourth consecutive day, surpassing a critical resistance level. ADA edges higher by 1% at press time on Friday with a steady rise in bullish bets and Open Interest reaching a record high of $1.77 billion. The technical outlook suggests a higher likelihood of ADA reclaiming the $1.00 psychological level.
Rising bullish bets on ADA boost Open Interest to a record high
Cardano withstood the impact of a broader market pullback on Thursday, thanks to higher-than-expected US July PPI data, which pointed to increased inflation. Traders remain interested in Cardano derivatives as the ADA Open Interest (OI) hits a record high of $1.77 billion at press time on Friday, up from $1.57 billion the previous day.
ADA Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
ADA Open Interest refers to the US Dollar (USD) value of all active Cardano futures and options contracts. The recent $200 million increment points to increased capital inflows and traders’ interest.
Amidst the capital inflows, bullish bets are on the rise, based on the taker buy/sell volume. Over the last three days, a steady rise in long positions has now accounted for 49.69% of all active positions, up from 48.07% on Wednesday, reflecting increased optimism among traders.
Cardano Long/Short Ratio Chart Source: Coinglass
Cardano breakout rally eyes $1
Cardano maintains an uptrend as it withstands the market correction on Thursday, closing at $0.9258, a positive outcome, after retracing from the $1.0193 high. The uptrend surpassed a long-standing resistance trendline formed by connecting the December 3 and March 3 highs, as well as the 50% retracement level at $0.9187, drawn from $1.3264 on December 3 to $0.5110 on April 7.
If Cardano upholds a close above this level, it could extend the rally to the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.0149.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator displays a successive rise in green histogram bars, suggesting increased bullish momentum. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 69, on the border of the overbought zone, as buying pressure increases.
ADA/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a pullback below the 50% retracement level at $0.9187 could retest the broken trendline near $0.8898. However, a daily close below the trendline would invalidate the breakout rally.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC steadies after record high, ETH and XRP eye rebound
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stabilized around their key support levels on Friday after dipping 4%, 4.26%, and 5.96%, respectively, the previous day. This price pullback in the top 3 cryptocurrencies came in after the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released.
FARTCOIN, VIRTUAL, and TIA post double-digit losses amid $1B liquidation
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), and Celestia (TIA) record losses in double digits over the last 24 hours, as the cryptocurrency market lost over $1 billion in liquidations on the back of a higher-than-expected US July PPI rising 0.9% in a month, to the highest since March 2022.
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts
Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Surge in validator exits and strong PPI inflation reading sparks correction
Ethereum (ETH) dropped by 5% on Thursday following an increase in the amount of coins exiting validator duties and a hot July Producer Price Index (PPI) reading in the US.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.