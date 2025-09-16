- Cardano price trades near $0.85 on Tuesday after correcting more than 7% over the past two days.
- On-chain data indicate that holders are realizing profits, contributing to short-term selling pressure.
- The technical outlook warns of a deeper correction if ADA closes below the $0.82 support.
Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.85 at the time of writing on Tuesday, having declined by over 7% in the last two days. This correction comes amid ADA holders realizing profits, thereby increasing selling pressure. Traders should be cautious as a firm close below key support at $0.82 would trigger a deeper pullback.
Profit-taking by holders triggers a short-term dip
Santiment's Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) metric indicates that Cardano holders are booking some profit.
As shown in the graph below, the NPL experienced a significant spike on Monday, reaching its highest level since the end of July. This spike indicates that holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit and increasing the selling pressure.
Cardano NPL chart. Source: Santiment
Apart from this rising profit-taking activity, Coinglass' long-to-short ratio stood at 0.87 on Tuesday, the lowest level in over a month. The ratio below one indicates a bearish sentiment in the market, as traders are betting that ADA prices will fall.
Cardano long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks a deeper correction if it closes below key support
Cardano price broke above the daily support level at $0.84 on September 8 and rallied by 9% over the next five days. However, it failed to maintain the upward momentum on Sunday and declined 7.66% by Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it hovers at around $0.85.
If ADA continues its pullback and closes below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.82, it could extend the decline toward its next support level at $0.76.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 49, slipping below its neutral level of 50, indicating early signs of bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are also converging to a bearish crossover. A successful bearish crossover on a daily basis would further support the bearish view and suggest a downward trend ahead.
ADA/USDT daily chart
However, if ADA finds support around the daily level at $0.84, it could extend the recovery toward its August 14 high of $1.02.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Bulls under pressure as PI retests a falling channel breakout
Pi Network holds above $0.3500 as a channel breakout rally reverses. Crypto Fear and Greed Index remains neutral ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday.
Two AI tokens to watch as Ethereum Foundation debuts new AI team
The Ethereum Foundation has established a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) team, whose mission is to build the network as the preferred settlement and coordination layer for the emerging sector.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP offer recovery signs as stablecoin inflows surge
Bitcoin recovers above the $115,000 level as steady stablecoin inflows fuel uptrend potential. Ethereum remains unmoved above $4,500 despite growing optimism for a Fed interest rate cut.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC retests $116K as industry leaders push for BITCOIN Act on Capitol Hill
Bitcoin reclaims resistance at $116,000, with a breakout potentially opening the path to $120,000. Industry leaders like Michael Saylor and Fred Thiel will promote BITCOIN Act on Capitol Hill.
Bitcoin: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.