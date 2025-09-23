- Cardano price breaks below its ascending trendline, signaling the start of a correction.
- On-chain data indicate that dormant wallets are becoming active, a trend that could intensify selling pressure.
- The technical outlook suggests further downside, with ADA targeting the $0.76 support level.
Cardano (ADA) price extends its losses, trading below $0.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday after breaking below the ascending trendline, suggesting a deeper correction may be ahead. The rising activity among the dormant wallets further supports the bearish sentiment. Meanwhile, the technical analysis suggests further downside, with bears targeting the $0.76 mark.
Dormant wallets are on the move
Santiment's Age Consumed index shown below hints at bearish signs. The spikes in this index suggest dormant tokens (tokens stored in wallets for a long time) are in motion, and it can be used to spot short-term local tops or bottoms.
As in the case of Cardano, history shows that a decline followed the spikes in ADA’s price as holders moved their tokens from wallets to exchanges, thereby increasing selling pressure. The most recent uptick on Monday suggested that ADA was ready for a downtrend.
Cardano Age consumed chart. Source: Santiment
Apart from rising dormant activity, CryptoQuant data highlights selling pressure on Cardano. The Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for Cardano turned negative in mid-August, and the value has been steadily decreasing since then. This indicator measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over a three-month period. When the 90-day CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.
ADA Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Cardano Price Forecast: Bears aiming for $0.76 mark
Cardano price broke below the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early July) on Monday and declined 6.1% closing below the daily support at $0.84. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues its correction, trading at $0.81.
If ADA continues its downward trend, it could extend the pullback to retest its 50% price retracement level at $0.76 (drawn from the June low of $0.51 to the August high of $1.02).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 40, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on Monday, signaling a sell and indicating bearish momentum and a downward trend ahead.
ADA/USDT daily chart
However, if ADA recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance level at $0.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid sharp decline eyes $40 as upcoming token unlocks sound warning
Hyperliquid correction from $59.43 record high eyes $40.00 support level. Hyperliquid’s medium-term performance hangs in the balance with 237.8 million HYPE token unlocks starting in November.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP volatility tests weak hands as crypto liquidations hit $1.7 billion
Bitcoin slides 4.5% from last week's peak as risk-off sentiment sweeps across the crypto market. Ethereum drops below the 50-day EMA, increasing the risk of a further decline to the $4,000 level.
Bitcoin slips below $113,000 as liquidations mount
Bitcoin price dips on Monday after failing to hold above the $116,000 support last week. Liquidations surge, wiping out $1.70 billion in crypto positions in the last 24 hours, with 95% of them being longs.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend corrections as market sentiment turns cautious
Meme coins face renewed selling pressure at the start of this week on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) extending their losses after recent corrections.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies above $116,000 as FOMC dovish stance boosts risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin shows strength, continuing its three consecutive weeks of recovery and holding steady above $116,000 on Friday. The recovery extends following the dovish Federal Reserve stance.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.