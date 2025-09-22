Bitcoin price dips on Monday after failing to hold above the $116,000 support last week.

Liquidations surge, wiping out $1.70 billion in crypto positions in the last 24 hours, with 95% of them being longs.

Metaplanet purchases an additional 5,419 BTC, lifting its total holdings to 25,555 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below the $113,000 mark on Monday after failing to hold above a key support level the previous week. This correction sparks a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, wiping out $1.70 billion in positions over the past 24 hours and intensifying bearish pressure on traders. Despite BTC’s pullback, Japanese investment firm Metaplanet adds BTC to its reserve.

Massive liquidations

Bitcoin starts the week on a negative note, reaching a low of $111,800 during the European trading session on Monday.

This sudden pullback has triggered a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, with over 397,000 traders being liquidated worth $1.70 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Notably, 95.08% were long positions, underscoring the market’s overly bullish positioning. The largest single liquidation occurred on the OKX exchange, where a BTC-USDT-SWAP position worth $12.74 million was liquidated.

Liquidation Heatmap chart. Source: Coinglass

Additionally, the Fear and Greed Index slips to 45 on Monday after the recent price drop, indicating growing caution and a tilt toward fear among market participants.

Institutional and corporate demand remains strong

Despite the price drop, institutional and corporate demand for BTC remains strong. SoSoValue data show that Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a total of $886.65 million in inflows last week, marking its fourth consecutive week of positive flows.

On the corporate front, demand continues to grow as Japanese investment firm Metaplanet announced on Monday that it has purchased an additional 5,419 BTC, bringing the total holding to 25,555 BTC. During the same period, Europe’s First Bitcoin Treasury Company Capital B also added 551 BTC to its treasury reserves, now holding a total of 2,800 BTC.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC bears aiming for levels below $107,000

Bitcoin price broke below its daily support level at $116,000 on Friday and declined slightly over the weekend. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues its correction, slipping below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,926.

If BTC closes below the 50-day EMA at $113,926 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward its next daily support at $107,245.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 43, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are converging and are about to flip to a bearish crossover, further supporting the bearish view.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC finds support around the 50-day EMA at $113,926, it could extend the recovery toward its daily resistance at $116,000.