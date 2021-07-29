- Cardano price records a significant reversal at the 2018 high, reminding investors of February, March, and April struggles.
- 50-day simple moving average (SMA) becoming influential again, restricting upside price traction.
- ADA symmetrical triangle's upper trend line is a good source of support for any weakness.
Cardano price was firmly rejected at the 2018 high on July 26, emphasizing the importance of the level in securing a renewed and sustainable rally to the all-time high. Unless $1.40 can be broken on a daily closing basis, ADA is far from bullish outcomes.
Cardano price breakout carries no spirit, questioning the viability
On July 26, Cardano price resolved the long-standing symmetrical triangle with a daily close above the upper trend line. It was the culmination of the brief rally that began on July 21 after ADA fooled investors with a bear trap.
Since the breakout, Cardano price has struggled with the 50-day SMA, similar to the failed ADA attempts in mid-June that resulted in a new wave of selling, ending with the June 22 low at $0.98.
The measured move of the symmetrical triangle pattern is close to 63%, signaling a Cardano price target of $2.01, putting ADA less than 30% away from the all-time high of $2.51 printed on May 16.
ADA/USD daily chart
From an intraday perspective, Cardano price could be shaping a cup-with-handle pattern that may provide the foundation for a sustainable advance and a successful test of the symmetrical triangle’s measured move target of $2.01.
The measured move of the cup-with-handle base is just over 37%, generating an ADA price target of $1.93, very close to the symmetrical triangle price target. Adding to the symmetry of the price structure is that the high of the handle is $1.40, further emphasizing how important the 2018 high is to bullish outcomes for Cardano price.
Thus, if Cardano price can sustain an advance above $1.40, ADA should be primed to target the range of $1.93-$2.01.
ADA/USD 6-hour chart
On the downside, Cardano price is supported by the confluence of the 200-day SMA at $1.19 with the symmetrical triangle’s upper trend line. Any weakness below the moving average will encourage a test of the triangle’s lower trend line at $1.07. If there is a collective sell-off in the cryptocurrency complex, ADA may reach the 61.8% retracement of the rally from March 2020 at $0.97.
Based on the price action over the 4-5 days, the Cardano price breakout from the symmetrical triangle does not look viable, but a close above $1.40 would change that statement, triggering the cup-with-handle pattern and swiftly pushing ADA to the $1.93-$2.01 range.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it seems bound to breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP in a league of its own as BTC and ETH pull back
Bitcoin price is currently showing signs of retracement after a second attempt to rally higher. Ethereum price tried following in BTC’s footsteps but lacked momentum. On the other hand, Ripple price is paving its way, but it might fall in line soon.
Shiba Inu exposes risk of 20% collapse
Shiba Inu price action has been uneventful despite the recent crypto market rally led by Bitcoin. SHIB continues to consolidate as it moves sideways, and an indecisive technical pattern has emerged.
Polygon looks to double in market value
MATIC price is hovering above a crucial support level at $0.996, expecting a break above. A 13% retracement to $0.855 seems likely if the selling pressure increases. A 100% upswing to $1.727 is on the cards for Polygon.
Flippening becomes more likely as ETH trade volume growth exceeds BTC in first half of 2021
The growth in the trade volume of Ethereum exceeded that of Bitcoin so far in 2021, according to a report from Coinbase Global Inc. Increasing popularity of decentralized finance and the rise of scaling solutions are among key factors contributing to Ethereum's performance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.