Cardano price consolidates in tight range as ADA bulls lose steam

- Cardano price has shown minimal clues as to directional intentions as it continues to consolidate.
- ADA is approaching a key support level, and a break below could unravel a bearish bias.
- Despite the bearish outlook, Cardano price is guarded by a great deal of support.
Cardano price action has been uneventful, despite recovering 33% from its reaction low on June 22 when it dropped to $1.00. ADA has not shown any directional clues, therefore investors can expect the asset to consolidate further before a break out manifests.
Cardano price loses momentum as volume declines
Cardano price has struggled to make higher highs since its ADA reached its record high at $2.47 on May 16, allowing a descending trend line to form on the daily chart. Now, the cryptocurrency appears to be consolidating after its attempt to break out.
Cardano sliced through the descending trend line that has trapped ADA in a downward trajectory, suggesting that it is ready to effect the reversal of fortune.
However, Cardano price continues to be sealed under an abundance of resistance levels, as the traction has been momentary, not resulting in a sustainable superior rush higher. ADA is quickly retracing to the aforementioned descending resistance level and is losing this barrier at $1.33 as support.
Cardano is currently trading below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.34, which is the first sign of weakness. In addition to the bearish thesis, ADA has not closed above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 100-day SMA since June 10 and June 18, respectively.
ADA/USDT daily chart
The decline in trading volume along with the price also adds credence to the pessimistic outlook, as ADA bulls are starting to lose steam. Further selling pressure could push Cardano price back to below the descending trend line and down by 6.5% to the demand barrier that starts at $1.25, coinciding with the 27.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Although the prevailing direction of ADA appears to be sideways, should the bulls lose further momentum to the bears, Cardano price would find its strongest line of defense at the lower boundary of the demand zone at $1.15, before the possibility of retesting $1.00.
On the flip side, if the bulls manage to shift Cardano price action to the upside by closing above $1.34, ADA could be primed for a 7.5% jump to the 100-day SMA at $1.44, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci extension level.
Speculators must note that this level could act as a strong resistance, and only a daily close above it might open up the potential for a Cardano price to rally by 17% and tag the 50-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at $1.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price consolidates in tight range as ADA bulls lose steam
Cardano price action has been uneventful, despite recovering 33% from its reaction low on June 22 when it dropped to $1.00. ADA has not shown any directional clues, therefore investors can expect the asset to consolidate further before a break out manifests.
FinCEN lists Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as top AML and CFT priorities
The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has identified cryptocurrencies as one of the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) priorities.
SafeMoon appears decisive, readies for a 20% rally
SafeMoon price has been engaged in a bottoming process that has twisted investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or never triggered. Currently, SAFEMOON appears to be framing a new bottoming pattern that could offer a timely opportunity to capture a 20% return.
Shiba Inu requires patience, but offers a compelling opportunity
Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a lengthy bottoming process that appears to be finally resolving to the upside after SHIB triggered the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on June 29.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.