Cardano price breaks through bears’ fortress as ADA holds 28% gains

- Cardano investors have made the buy-side volume demand explode.
- In just two trading days, the ADA price action has ramped up 21% in value.
- Expect at least another 28% as this breakthrough will attract more investors.
Cardano (ADA) price action saw massive inflows from bulls on Sunday as they managed to tear down the bearish wall that short-sellers had built at $1.40. ADA bulls were able to touch the green ascending longer-term trend line vital for any longer-term uptrend in Cardano price. Expect to see $1.67 reached quickly and if markets can provide a tailwind, for $1.80 or $2.00 to be gained by the end of this week.
Bulls make a coup and hijack ADA price action with bears fleeing the scene
This week, the future looks bright for Cardano price action as bulls managed to break through multiple resistance levels that were perceived to be almost impossible to tear down. But on Sunday bulls broke the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the monthly pivot and reentered above the green ascending trend line that will replay its part as the backbone for the uptrend. The move came close to turning into a bull trap, however, as bulls could not close above the green ascending trend line firmly, but a bounce off the 55-day SMA has acted as a launching platform for the stellar reaction ADA is performing this morning during the European session.
Going forward, expect the first fundamental profit level for ADA price to be at $1.67, the monthly R1 resistance level and a longer-term level in the process of being defined. This area will undoubtedly see some profit-taking, but the overall target will be at around $1.90 and just below the 200-day at $1.83. A fade here would make sense, testing the $1.67 support level, before another leg up to $2.00 medium-term.
ADA/USD daily chart
The risk to the downside for ADA bulls could be a quick fade and bears pushing bulls against the $1.40 barrier again. A break of that level would see an acceleration of selling with bulls cutting short their positions and reverting to that same sell-side volume. This could then lead to a possible nosedive to $1.00. This is a possible scenario in the near term, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sharply rising to overbought, as bulls lack leverage and the highly elevated RSI caps new gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
