- ADA/USD is trading 3.8% higher on the session and is one of the outperformers in the crypto market on Tuesday.
- Despite the move higher the volume seems to be dropping off.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD is one of the outperformers in an otherwise mixed day for the crypto market. As you can see from the daily chart below the previous wave high has been taken out adding to the recent higher high higher low wave pattern. The 61.8% Fib retracement has also been broken despite two failed attempts. The 76.4% Fib is now next and confluences with the 0.600 psychological zone.
However, despite the move higher, there are two bearish signals that have shown up. First is the decline in volume even as the price is rising. This is often a sign that the momentum is dissipating. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also showing a sign of declining momentum with a bearish divergence signal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
