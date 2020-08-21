- IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson has discussed the new Daedalus wallet upgrade.
- He said that the new upgrade includes some “significant performance improvements.”
- IOHK has also released a new node version - v1.19
Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK (Cardano’s parent firm) has discussed the recent release of Daedalus wallet v2.2 and the new version of the node software v1.19. Hoskinson noted that both the upgrades include some “significant performance improvements.”
Some aspects of the software are 100 times faster, and QA is reporting that everything looks pretty good so far.
IOHK launched Daedalus 1.0 back in April. It is a full-node hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallet and ensures a high level of security. The CEO praised the wallet development team, which achieved substantial enhancements in the node software within a short period.
Cardano unveiled the highly-anticipated Shelley upgrade in July, finally enabling staking. The first community pools started minting blocks recently, marking the start of the firm’s journey to becoming fully decentralized. Hoskinson expects things to become “crazy” for the project by the end of 2020.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD bears have taken back control in the early hours of Friday as the price continues to sit on top of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) curve. So far, the price has gone down from $0.1345 to $0.1316.
The daily price chart shows strong resistance at $0.1345 and $0.1396 (SMA 20). On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $0.1315 (SMA 50), $0.124 and $0.118.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bears take charge of the market
BTC/USD bears have taken charge of the market in the early hours of Friday as the price dropped from $11,861.70 to $11,839.33. The daily confluence detector shows that price is sandwiched between $11,900 resistance ...
XRP/USD consolidates below $0.30 as bulls face resistance at SMA 20
XRP/USD went up from $0.2899 to $0.2911 as the bulls entered the market following two consecutive bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed down considerably, which shows ...
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls charge towards $7 range
ETC/USD bulls took charge of the market and pushed the price up from $6.80 to $6.97. The bulls have the momentum required to push past the $7-level. If they manage to do so, the buyers will need to ...
IOTA launches the first phase of its IOTA 1.5 upgrade
IOTA has released the first phase of the IOTA 1.5 upgrade on its mainnet. The upgrade aims to boost performance, usability and reliability of the network. The second phase of IOTA 1.5 is expected to release ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.