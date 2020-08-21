IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson has discussed the new Daedalus wallet upgrade.

He said that the new upgrade includes some “significant performance improvements.”

IOHK has also released a new node version - v1.19

Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK (Cardano’s parent firm) has discussed the recent release of Daedalus wallet v2.2 and the new version of the node software v1.19. Hoskinson noted that both the upgrades include some “significant performance improvements.”

Some aspects of the software are 100 times faster, and QA is reporting that everything looks pretty good so far.

IOHK launched Daedalus 1.0 back in April. It is a full-node hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallet and ensures a high level of security. The CEO praised the wallet development team, which achieved substantial enhancements in the node software within a short period.

Cardano unveiled the highly-anticipated Shelley upgrade in July, finally enabling staking. The first community pools started minting blocks recently, marking the start of the firm’s journey to becoming fully decentralized. Hoskinson expects things to become “crazy” for the project by the end of 2020.

ADA/USD daily chart

ADA/USD bears have taken back control in the early hours of Friday as the price continues to sit on top of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) curve. So far, the price has gone down from $0.1345 to $0.1316.

The daily price chart shows strong resistance at $0.1345 and $0.1396 (SMA 20). On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $0.1315 (SMA 50), $0.124 and $0.118.