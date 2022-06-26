- IOG reported that developers have successfully released Cardano node 1.35.0 and is now one step closer to the Vasil hard fork.
- The team of Cardano developers are now working on the release of the testnet and the update proposal will be submitted as soon as 75% operators are on board.
- Analysts are bullish on Cardano price, and set a target of $0.67 for the Ethereum-killer.
Based on the recent announcement by Cardano developers, the altcoin network has made progress towards the Vasil hard fork. This is considered an important milestone in the development journey of the altcoin.
IOG announces release of Cardano node 1.35.0
The Input Output Global (IOG) team, developers behind the Cardano network, announced the release of node 1.35.0. The team confirmed that this is the final candidate for the mainnet Vasil release.
The release of the new node is considered an important milestone in the Cardano ecosystem. IOG announced that the code is complete on all the core Cardano software. The Plutus v2 code (including new CIPs which significantly improve smart contract performance) has been tested successfully and delivered.
Developers are now preparing for Cardano testnet release and the new node is ready for the community to deploy onto the testnet. The developer community will give testnet SPOs time, as soon as 75% of block-producing SPOs on the testnet have upgraded.
The upgrade is considered a complex one and IOG assured that the development team is following the most rigorous process. The prime concern is to ensure the safety and the security of the Cardano ecosystem and partners.
The Vasil hard fork was slated for launch in late June 2022 and then postponed.
Analysts believe Cardano price could continue rally
FXStreet analysts evaluated the Cardano price chart and identified bullish potential in the Ethereum-killer. Analysts have set the upside target for Cardano price at $0.67 and the altcoin posted 7% gains overnight. For more information, watch this video:
