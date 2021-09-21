- Cardano price nose dives -13.7% on Monday and drops a further -7.1% on the Tuesday open.
- Bulls buy the dip at a shared support zone: the bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) and the $2.00 psychological level.
- Bulls attempted a +7.2% gain from the Tuesday open but selling pressure returns.
Cardano price is currently trading inside the Cloud within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This is because the Cloud represents an area of volatility and indecision, conditions that aptly describe the current condition of Cardano.
Cardano price whipsaws bulls with a -13.7% move followed by a +13.1 recovery and then beginning a new -7.1% drop.
Cardano price action shows a textbook case of the trading phrase known as ‘catching a falling knife.’ That phrase describes bulls who enter a market at perceived lows after a violent move south has pushed the price to extremes. Of course, the danger of trying to catch a falling knife is that you can get cut. Bulls who thought the bottom is in for Cardano may find themselves getting sliced here.
There was noticeable relief in the mood of Cardano bull traders when support appeared at the $2.00 value area and then propelled Cardano price up to $2.22 – just $0.08 below the Monday open. After that, however, bulls found resistance just below the Tenkan-Sen ($2.28) and top of the Cloud/Senkou Span A ($1.27).
ADA/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
Selling pressure has continued throughout the day, and Cardano price is close to trading negative for the day, adding another loss on the daily chart if that occurs. Bears need to push Cardano below the Cloud (Senkou Span B) and close below the Cloud to confirm a solid bearish continuation move below $1.99.
For bulls to counter and invalidate the present bearish momentum, Cardano price will have to close above $2.96 to restore a clear and undeniable bull market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
