Bulls are trying to seize the initiative by the end of the week, as some coins have come back to the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 4.40% over the past seven days.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) is still locating in the sideways trend even though its rate has declined by 0.12% since yesterday. At the moment, a rise is more likely than a decrease as the main crypto remains trading above the support at $32,000.
In this case, there are chances to get to the zone of the most liquidity at $37,200 next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $33,710 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest loser today in terms of the weekly price change as its rate has gone down by 9%.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the fall, XRP is also bullish as bears are weakening, taking into account the falling selling trading volume. If bulls keep XRP above $0.60, the nearest resistance at $0.70 might be attained shortly.
XRP is trading at $0.6251 at press time.
DOT/USD
The rate of Polkadot (DOT) has remained the same over the past 24 hours.
DOT/USD chart byTradingView
Polkadot (DOT) remains neutral as it remains trading in a narrow range. The bullish scenario becomes relevant if buyers break the resistance at $17 and fix above it.
DOT is trading at $15.38 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
