The market is neither bearish nor bullish today as some coins keep going down while others are forming reversal patterns.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is slightly rising, going up by less than 1% over the last 24 hours.
Even though yesterday's candle closes below the $29,000 mark, bulls are trying to return the rate to the previous levels. If they manage to do that and return the price to the zone of $29,500-$30,000, the correction may continue to the area of $31,000 until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $29.615 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP could not follow the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.17% over the last day.
XRP has bounced off the $0.40 mark, which means that buyers are ready to fight for this level. If the trading volume increases and the correction continues close to the $0.45 mark, there are chances to see the trend change within the next few days.
XRP is trading at $0.4125 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list today as the native exchange coin has risen by 2.13%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is again trading above the psychological $300 level against the declining trading volume. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the daily closure. If buyers can keep the price near $300, the test of the resistance at $336 might happen shortly.
BNB is trading at $299.8 at press time.
ADA/USD
Unlike Binance Coin (BNB), the rate of Cardano (ADA) is declining by 1.66%.
Cardano (ADA) is trying to hold the $0.50 mark, which is vital for bulls. However, if sellers' pressure continues and the decrease continues, the area around $0.45 can by attained by bears soon.
ADA is trading at $0.5182 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
