The new week has begun with the continued rise of the market as most of the assets remain green. Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, decreasing by 4%.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
At the end of last week, the Bitcoin price consolidated in a sideways range with the support at $48,500. On Sunday, the bears managed to pierce this support level several times. But the Bitcoin (BTC) price did not fall below $48,000, immediately returning to the sideways corridor.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Buyers formed a bullish impulse tonight, which broke through the psychological level of $50,000 and, in the morning, marked a new August high of $50,438.
This summer, the price of BTC returned above $50,000 for the first time. This week, the growth may continue to the area of $51,500. Along with this, an increase in sales is to be expected soon. This might lead to a reversal of the pair in a pullback and a decline in price to the support of $48,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $50,256 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from today's list, going up by almost 8% since yesterday.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) keeps rising after setting a new peak on the daily chart. The trading volume is going down, which means that traders are accumulating power for a possible further price rise.
Now, the more likely price action is trading in the range around $2.72 before a rise to the psychological level of $3.
Cardano is trading at $2.82 at press time.
LTC/USD
The rate of Litecoin (LTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday. The price rise has accounted for only +0.53%.
LTC/USD chart by TradingView
Litecoin (LTC) has absorbed the fall from the local low at $162, which confirms the bulls' power. If the daily candle closes near the resistance at $189, one may consider a breakout and rise to the closest level at $200. The low buying trading volume supports this bullish mood.
Litecoin is trading at $189.10 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT achieves statistical first, but beware of a shake-out
Polkadot price has been a relative strength leader since the July low, recording a 185% gain at the August 21 high. Until August 20, the rally had been interrupted by only seven negative days.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K
Bitcoin price closes with five consecutive positive weeks for the first time since November 2020 and is now up 20% for the month. Ethereum price was unable to log a fifth straight up week, but it is still up 31% for ...
Visa joins NFT craze, spending $150,000 on rare CryptoPunk
NFTs are building the foundation for the metaverse, a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of physical reality and physically persistent virtual space. Payments giants and institutions like Visa are warming up to decentralized finance, buying into the NFT craze.
Ethereum price only needs to do one thing for ETH to reach $3,700
Ethereum was in a bit of a bumpy ride after the correction on August 16. Price action dipped after ETH hit the price of $3,391, forming a short-term cap on the price action. Buyers could not push price action beyond this level and got caught in a two-day correction below $3,018.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.