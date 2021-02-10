Bulls keep dominating the cryptocurrency market as coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 16%, having set the peak at $48,200.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) might face a correction to the mirror level at $42,000 as there is almost no liquidity at the moment to keep the rise.
However, one should consider such a move as a short-term decline as part of the long-term bullish trend.
Bitcoin is trading at $45,638 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is showing less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the leading altcoin has risen by only 3%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical perspective, Ethereum (ETH) needs more time to show a price blast as the coin is still in the accumulation phase. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $1,650-$1,750 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,742 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the second-most growing coin today. The rate of the altcoin has gone up by 6.38% since yesterday.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP keeps trading in the bullish channel, aiming at the vital $0.50 mark. However, there are low chances for a breakout as the buying trading volume is low enough to fix above the resistance.
XRP is trading at $0.46 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
