Bulls keep dominating the cryptocurrency market as coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 16%, having set the peak at $48,200.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) might face a correction to the mirror level at $42,000 as there is almost no liquidity at the moment to keep the rise.

However, one should consider such a move as a short-term decline as part of the long-term bullish trend.

Bitcoin is trading at $45,638 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the leading altcoin has risen by only 3%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical perspective, Ethereum (ETH) needs more time to show a price blast as the coin is still in the accumulation phase. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $1,650-$1,750 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,742 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the second-most growing coin today. The rate of the altcoin has gone up by 6.38% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP keeps trading in the bullish channel, aiming at the vital $0.50 mark. However, there are low chances for a breakout as the buying trading volume is low enough to fix above the resistance.

XRP is trading at $0.46 at press time.