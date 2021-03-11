Can Ethereum (ETH) and XRP show the same growth as Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bulls keep dominating the market as most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. XRP and Uniswap (UNI) are the only exceptions to the rule, falling by 1.38% and 2.73%, respectively.
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, buyers continued the recovery of the BTC/USD pair, but during the day the bulls repeatedly ran into bearish impulses, which brought the price down to the support around the $53,300 mark.
By the end of the day, the pair came close to the target level of $55,000. However, it was possible to break through this resistance only this evening. The March high was set at $55,855 and, in the morning, the Bitcoin price returned to the support of $53,300. If sellers' efforts are limited today by this support, then buyers will try to restore the price to the zone of the monthly maximum.
If the bears push below the $53,300 mark, then the price may retrace to the two-hour EMA55 area.
Bitcoin is trading at $56,256 at press time.
ETH/USD
Yesterday, after the morning high around the $1,860 mark, trading volumes decreased and sellers pressed the Ether price to the support of $1,800.
Tonight there was a weak attempt by the bulls to test the level of $1,900, but the growth was not supported by large enough volumes. After a local maximum of around $1,880, the price rolled back to the POC line ($1,768). If the bears push through this Volume Profile indicator line, then the pair will test the two-hour moving average EMA55.
If the point of control line stops the onslaught of sellers, then in small volumes the price will resume the sideways consolidation with support at $1,800.
Ethereum is trading at $1,846 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP was trading at low volumes yesterday, and buyers were unsuccessful in the price recovery.
The bears broke through the four-hour EMA55 tonight and are trying to test the support of $0.450. If the upper border of the channel cannot withstand the onslaught of sellers, the pair will return to a narrow sideways trend with support at $0.430. At the same time, low selling volumes will help ease the bearish onslaught and restore the pair above average prices.
XRP is trading at $0.47 at press time.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Stellar breaks key support line but bears need validation from 50-day SMA
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) stays depressed around $0.4070, down 0.50% intraday, during the initial trading on Thursday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair extends the previous day’s pullback, also breaking an ascending trend line from early January, amid easing RSI
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48. ADA remains significantly bullish in the short and long-terms.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT is headed lower in the short-term
The Graph price gained over 1,100% between January and February, closing positive for seven straight weeks. Although a sharp 55% decline followed the tremendous bull rally, a continuation of the uptrend does not seem likely. GRT rebound from February 23 low is corrective.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.