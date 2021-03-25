Denys Serhiichuk Denys Serhiichuk
U.Today

Can Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) grow faster than Bitcoin (BTC) for a while?

Cryptos |

Even though most of the coins are in the green zone, there are also some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, Uniswap (UNI) is the main loser out of the top 10 assets, falling by 6.32% over the last day.

Chart

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, the support at $53,400 withstood the bears' onslaught. Sellers pierced this level, but the price was able to recover to the area of the $55,800 mark. In the afternoon, trading volumes began to decline, and the Bitcoin (BTC) price returned to the support of $53,400.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The forecast of a decline to the area of $51,600 remains relevant; however, if buyers are able to fix above the two-hour EMA55 by the end of the day, then bulls will resume their attempts to return the pair above the uptrend line.

Bitcoin is trading at $56,500 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, the level of $1,660 was holding back the selling pressure. The Ethereum (ETH) price has pierced this level several times but is still holding above it.

ETHUSD

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

If buyers are unable to return the pair within the wide two-week corridor today, then the decline will reach $1,600.

Ethereum is trading at $1,723 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest gainer on our list today. The rate of the "digital silver" has gone up by 4.35% since yesterday.

LTCUSD

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Litecoin has bounced off the support at $180 having confirmed the power of bulls. Buyers are still accumulating power to keep the growth according to the liquidity level. In this case, there are chances of seeing LTC at the resistance around $208 soon.

Litecoin is trading at $194.76 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level

Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way.

More Dogecoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP recovery needs to cross $0.4950 to convince buyers

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP recovery needs to cross $0.4950 to convince buyers

Ripple picks up bids to $0.4903, up nearly 2.0% intraday, during early Thursday. The altcoin dropped to the lowest since March 16 the previous day but bounced off before testing an ascending support line ...

More Ripple News

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM technicals point to a 40% rally

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM technicals point to a 40% rally

Stellar price has traded in a tight sideways channel since the 50% crash in February, just below the January 6 high at $0.44 and around the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). 

More Stellar news

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bears eye key support line below $1,500

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bears eye key support line below $1,500

Ethereum fails to bounce off early March lows while taking rounds to $1,590 by the press time of early Thursday.The quote keeps a downside break of $1,720-30 horizontal resistance area.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling

Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location