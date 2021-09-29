Bears keep pushing the cryptocurrency market to the next supports levels as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone again.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has followed the price dynamics of Bitcoin (BTC) as the altcoin has fallen 4.35% since yesterday.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
On the small time frame, Cardano (ADA) has formed a local support in the $2.10 area.
If buyers hold this level, there is a chance to see a bounceback to the zone of the most liquidity around $2.253. However, it does not mean that the bearish pressure has ended so far.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
On the 4H chart, Cardano (ADA) may face one more drop to the nearest support at $2.063 before a rise. This assumption is also confirmed by a low selling trading volume, which means that bears are losing their power. In this case, the more likely price action is the false breakout of the support, followed by growth to $2.25.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
In the mid-term point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominant at the moment, as the price is located in the zone of the most liquidity, where it is accumulating power for a price blast. If sellers manage to break the support at $2.063, one may expect a sharp price drop to $1.90 soon.
ADA is trading at $2.12 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH 2.0 inches closer as major upgrade Altair confirmed to take place in late October
ETH 2.0 is moving closer as the network has confirmed a date for the next upgrade. Altair is scheduled to take place on October 27, at epoch 74240. The update will introduce EIP-2982 which will make the blockchain more economically secure.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls on quest for 20% gains
XLM price dropped below the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.267 to collect liquidity. Market makers are likely to propel Stellar to the trading range’s midpoint at $0.315. XLM price has dropped roughly 40% since its September 7 swing high.
Kraken to pay $1.25 million on offering illegal margin crypto trading products
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken will pay $1.25 million in settlement fees to the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the firm offered illegal trading services and did not register with the regulatory entity.
Polkadot price presents buy opportunity with incoming drop to $22
Polkadot price remains a laggard for how little it has moved from its recent swing highs compared to its peers. As a result, steep retracements towards the low $20 range are likely. Oscillator levels support sustained selling pressure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.