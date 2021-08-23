The last day of the weekend is rather more bearish than bullish for the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the only gainer from the list, rising by 4% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has increased by +21.48%.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the decline may have finished for today as bulls are showing strength at the mark around $2.55. Thus, the selling trading volume is going down, which confirms bears' weakness.
In this case, one might expect a bounceback to the resistance of $2.60 by the end of the day.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
On the bigger chart, there is a high possibility of seeing a test of yesterday's high at $2.52 before the growth continues. One should consider such a move as gaining power for an ongoing price rise.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
On the weekly time frame, the drop may be more profound. If a decrease occurs, Cardano (ADA) may test the previous peak at $2.47, followed by a bounceback.
ADA is trading at $2.57 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
MATIC price due for a pit stop before Polygon continues quest for new highs
MATIC price reached the 50% retracement at $1.75 after confidently holding the July ascending trend line on August 18 and 19. However, the bearish momentum divergence ...
SafeMoon price changes course, SAFEMOON to chase better outcomes
SafeMoon price nearly reached the measured move target of the descending triangle pattern at $0.00000111 on August 16 before closing with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern, establishing a timely entry price for eager SAFEMOON speculators at $0.00000207.
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple to continue thrust higher, targets $1.65
XRP price has spent this week consolidating last week's 65% gain while testing the validity of the support now offered by the psychologically important $1.00 and the 38.2% retracement at $1.06. The consolidation has taken the form of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the intra-day charts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.