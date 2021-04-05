The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for most of the coins. Binance Coin (BNB) is the only exception to the rule, rising by 1.12% since yesterday.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has shown a price decrease since yesterday. It declined by 2.54%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off, confirming the fact that yesterday's decline was just a drop to gain liquidity for the ongoing rise.
In this case, the leading crypto now has the chance to test the level of $58,500 shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $57,660 at press time.
ETH/USD
The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has not decreased as much as that of Bitcoin (BTC).
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is ready to keep the growth going after yesterday's decline, as one can consider the drop a retest of the mirror level but not the start of a bearish trend. Respectively, the potential short-term target is $2,300.
Ethereum is trading at $2,055 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the top loser today as its rate has gone down by 4.37%.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the decline, the long-term trend remains bullish. Buyers' dominance will become more visible when XRP fixes above $0.652. In this case, the next level of $0.75 may be attained within the next few days.
XRP is trading at $0.5892 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Indian crypto exchange WazirX hits record high in trading volume amid regulatory uncertainty
A major cryptocurrency exchange in India has seen a surge in trading volume despite rumors of a blanket ban in the country. The surge in trading volume led to a massive outage of the exchange’s system infrastructure. 1.8 million users were affected by the outage ...
VeChain Price Forecast: VET prepares for 30% lift-off to record highs
The VeChain price has been consolidating in a bullish pennant formation, eyeing a 30% bull run. A decisive close above $0.094 will signal a breakout and the start of a new uptrend. If the sellers push VET below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.087, it will invalidate the bullish outlook.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops while new regulations are brewing
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Polkadot might see minor pullback before continuing 64% bull rally
Polkadot price has surged nearly 10% after breaking out of a bullish pennant pattern. The MRI indicator’s cycle top signal could momentarily deter the upswing. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOT drops below $37.5.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.