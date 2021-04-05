The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for most of the coins. Binance Coin (BNB) is the only exception to the rule, rising by 1.12% since yesterday.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has shown a price decrease since yesterday. It declined by 2.54%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off, confirming the fact that yesterday's decline was just a drop to gain liquidity for the ongoing rise.

In this case, the leading crypto now has the chance to test the level of $58,500 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $57,660 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has not decreased as much as that of Bitcoin (BTC).

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is ready to keep the growth going after yesterday's decline, as one can consider the drop a retest of the mirror level but not the start of a bearish trend. Respectively, the potential short-term target is $2,300.

Ethereum is trading at $2,055 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top loser today as its rate has gone down by 4.37%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the decline, the long-term trend remains bullish. Buyers' dominance will become more visible when XRP fixes above $0.652. In this case, the next level of $0.75 may be attained within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.5892 at press time.