Bears are giving no chance for even a short-term bounce back. Respectively, all the top 10 coins remain in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Due to the ongoing bearish influence, the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps rising and now is 45 percent.
BTC market share
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above $35,000, having confirmed the bearish scenario. Its price has gone down by almost 6 percent over the last day.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) might show a short-term bounce. The trading volume tends to increase, which means that there is a high chances of an uptick to the resistance around $35,000 where most of liquidity is focused. Also, there is an unfilled gap located in that zone.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the higher time-frame charts, Bitcoin (BTC) is oversold. However, the bearish trend might not have finished. In this case, there is a high possibility to see a test of the formed mirror level at $34,700, followed by the ongoing decline.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the weekly time frame, the situation is bearish as buyers could not gain footing above the $40,000. At the moment, Bitcoin (BTC) is in the accumulation phase.
If sellers break the $32,000 mark and fix below it, the next level where bulls may seize the opportunity is $23,700.
Bitcoin is trading at $39,970 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hashrate suffers massive drop as China continues to crack down on BTC mining
Chinese authorities have cut power on mining farms in the Sichuan province over the weekend. The southwest region of Sichuan has become the fifth province in the country to announce a crackdown on Bitcoin mining.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH presents buy signal, targeting $2,500
Ethereum price seems primed for a bullish impulse after a particular technical indicator presented a buy signal on the 12-hour chart. Ethereum price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of June, shedding nearly 30% in market value.
Shiba Inu price stagnant unless it breaks this crucial resistance barrier
Shiba Inu price continues consolidating within a descending parallel channel. The mem-coin is currently stuck within two critical price points. A candlestick close outside of the $0.0000086 ....
MATIC price primed for prompt recovery, Polygon bulls target $2.40
MATIC price seems bound for a bullish impulse. After dropping by more than 25% in the past five days, Polygon presents a buy signal. A spike in buying pressure could see this cryptocurrency rise to $1.45 ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.