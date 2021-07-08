Bulls keep controlling the market, with the majority of the top 10 coins being in the green zone. DOGE is the only exception: the meme coin is currently trading in the red.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday, buyers continued their attempts to push Bitcoin back into the channel. During the day, the Bitcoin price was able to test the top of the sideways range ($35,000).
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
However, the volume has not yet exceeded the average level, so the pair is consolidating sideways for the second week within the narrowing range. The Bitcoin price fell out of the channel again tonight, but it might be able to test its upper border again in the evening.
In the second half of this week, a false bullish breakout to the $37,150 level is possible. One believes that this level is able to bring the pair back to the support of $32,500.
Bitcoin is trading at $34,865 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the smallest gainer on our list, with its rising by only 0.20 percent.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP has bounced off the support at $0.6525, which means that buyers are not going to give up. However, the price spike is not supported by high trading volume, and bears can come back to the game when the nearest resistance at $0.75 is about to be attained.
XRP is trading at $0.6698 at press time.
DOT/USD
Polkadot (DOT) is the top gainer today, rocketing by 9 percent over the last day.
DOT/USD chart byTradingView
Polkadot is trying to fix above the resistance at $17.15. The trading volume is going up, which is a good prerequisite for a possible price increase. If the daily candle closes above this level, there's a high chance that it gets to the mirror level at $18.73 soon.
DOT is trading at $17.11 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price to experience déjà vu if Stellar breaks below $0.25
XLM price is nearing the latter stage of a symmetrical triangle pattern formed in response to the noteworthy oversold condition on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI). As a continuation pattern, the probabilities are tilted towards a bearish ...
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK faces hard realities, set to decline 30%
Chainlink price has been quietly plotting a bear flag pattern since the June 22 low, tempting investors to buy LINK. Nevertheless, a break below the flag’s lower trend line will trigger the pattern and introduce a renewal of the May-June correction.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB is a compelling opportunity above $0.00000936
Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a multi-week bottoming process that illustrates an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a precise trigger. The completion of the right shoulder should be near as SHIB ...
Ethereum Classic price on the cusp of a 20% advance, as ETC awaits the trigger
Ethereum Classic price is shaping a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern suggesting that price will resolve to the upside and continue the rally originating on June 22. The pattern appears close to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.