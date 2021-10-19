The new week has begun with a relatively neutral mood on the cryptocurrency market as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in the green.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Over the weekend, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated above the psychological mark of $60,000 and consolidated in a sideways range.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
At the end of the week, the bears tried to swing the price and knock the pair out of the sideways range, but tonight the price returned to the range and approached the monthly maximum zone in the morning.
If buyers can continue to rise, then during the day the pair can test the 100% Fibonacci level, and a strong bullish momentum might be able to renew the all-time high around the $66,000 mark.
Bitcoin is trading at $62,044 at press time.
ETH/USD
On Saturday, the price of Ethereum (ETH) approached the psychological level of $4,000, renewing the monthly high at $ 3,971.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
At the end of last week, bears pushed the Ethereum (ETH) price below the four-hour EMA55, but over the past night, the pair was able to fully recover to the $3,860 area. If large purchases resume, the price can break the $4,000 level and renew the monthly high around $4,100.
Ethereum is trading at $3,762 at press time.
XRP/USD
At the end of last week, the XRP price was in a sideways range with support in the four-hour EMA55 area.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Over the weekend, the pair failed to test the level of $1.20, and on Sunday evening, bears rolled the price back below the average price level, setting a weekly low at $1.022.
This morning, the pair is trying to recover to the POC line, but it is not yet clear whether the price will be able to gain a foothold in this area or continue to decline to the psychological level of $1.
XRP is trading at $1.0683 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price edges closer to 40% breakout as Avalanche allocates $3 million to Stake DAO
AVAX price is teetering below the upper trend line of a parallel channel, hinting at a breakout. A decisive close above $61.09 will confirm the start of an uptrend to $75.32. Avalanche Foundation is allocating $3 million as incentives across all Stake DAO Avalanche strategies.
Bitcoin investment inflows soar as analysts predict another BTC ETF launch later this week
The first Bitcoin ETF is ready for its debut on the NYSE on October 19, marking a significant milestone in the crypto industry. A Bloomberg analyst suggests that another Bitcoin ETF could begin trading later this week ...
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC on the cusp of 26% breakout
Litecoin price is on the penultimate leg of a technical formation that will catalyze a quick bull rally. LTC needs to clear one critical hurdle to kick-start a run-up to levels last seen more than a month ago. A breakdown of $165.28 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
US Treasury highlights crypto as threat that could harm efficacy of sanctions
The US Treasury Department has issued a review of sanctions for 2021, expressing some concerns that could undermine its strength and trust. ryptocurrencies were viewed as a threat as its adoption continually increases. The department stressed the need for better communication and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.