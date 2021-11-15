Bulls have restored their lost positions as most of the top 10 coins are again in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 3.32% over the past seven days.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite today's price rise, Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep the rise after setting the new peak at around $68,500. In addition, the buying trading volume has declined, which means that buyers are not as powerful as before.
In this case, one may expect the decline to the nearest support at $60,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $64,479 at press time.
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP has gone up slightly over the past week. The growth has constituted 0.71%.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP keeps trading in a wide channel with no bearish or bullish signals. Bulls made a false breakout of the resistance at $1.29, having confirmed buyers' weakness.
If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the drop may continue to the area of the most liquidity around $1.10152.
XRP is trading at $1.1894 at press time.
ADA/USD
Despite gaining 2% over the past seven days, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has decreased by 0.24% since yesterday.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to XRP as neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. In this case, the more likely price action is continued sideways trading in the range between the support at $1.832 and the zone of the most liquidity around $2.10. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.
ADA is trading at $2.042 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
