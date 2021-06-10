The cryptocurrency market is getting out of the correction zone as the top 10 coins are located in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is growing slower than Bitcoin (BTC) with a price rise of +9%.

Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading in the range, accumulating power for the next sharp move. Bulls have once again bounced back to the support at $2,400, having confirmed their power.

In this case, the more likely price action is ongoing growth to the vital mark of $3,000.

Ethereum is trading at $2,576 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is rising faster than Ethereum (ETH) with a growth of 12%.

Cardano (ADA) is looking bullish in the mid-term scenario after bulls have bounced back to the support at $1.50. At the moment, the altcoin is rising to the zone where most of the liquidity is focused. The potential level at which bears might seize the initiative is $1.70.

ADA is trading at $1.61 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) has risen by over 7% over the past 24 hours.

Stellar (XLM) is no exception from the rule as bulls are accumulating power for ongoing growth. If they keep trading above $0.35, the next level at $0.39 might be achieved by the end of the week.

XLM is trading at $0.3515 at press time.

DOT/USD

Polkadot (DOT) has rocketed by 11% since yesterday.

The rise may not have ended yet as the altcoin is forming a double bottom pattern. The buying trading volume is going up slightly, which means that the resistance level at $27 can be attained within the next few days.

DOT is trading at $22.70 at press time.

LINK/USD

Chainlink (LINK) is the biggest gainer today, rising by more than 12%.

Chainlink (LINK) is about to break the resistance at $25.50. If bulls manage to do it, there are high chances of getting to the vital level at $30. However, buyers might find it difficult to do that from the start, as the rise is not accompanied by a high trading volume.

LINK is trading at $25.30 at press time.