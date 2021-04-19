Some ALTcoins are still under bullish pressure, while majors Cryptos can be finishing their five-wave cycles, but keep in mind that we are in final stages and at the potential strong target area, so carefully because current spikes on selective coins can be limited.
BTC/USD
BTCUSD turned down exactly from the projected target area for wave V of (III), so seems like a higher degree wave (IV) correction can be now in play, which can send the price back below 50k before we will see next bullish continuation. Was coinbase IPO a game-changer here, similar to Bitcoin futures in 2017?
AAVEUSD
AAVEUSD is looking for deeper and complex w-x-y corrective decline that can send the price even down to 210 – 145 support area before we will see a bullish continuation.
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
