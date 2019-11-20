  • Bitcoin is consolidating after hitting 8K earlier in the session.
  • There is a triangle type pattern forming on the hourly chart.

BTC/USD Hourly Chart

Bitcoin has based out today and there is a chart pattern forming that has broken higher.

The triangle was broken earlier in the session and now the top of the pattern is acting as support which is often the case.

A confirmation of the move higher will only occur if 8,150 is broken to the upside.

This is the consolidation high and new pattern top.

The MACD indicator is also showing positive signs as the histogram is above zero. 

The next thing to look out for is the two MA lines moving over the zero level. 

Bitcoin Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8110.19
Today Daily Change -12.32
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 8122.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8912.04
Daily SMA50 8513.96
Daily SMA100 9344.93
Daily SMA200 9294.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8196.38
Previous Daily Low 7990.61
Previous Weekly High 9137.8
Previous Weekly Low 8369.16
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8069.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8117.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 8009.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 7897.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 7804.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 8215.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 8308.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 8421.49

 

 

Cryptocurrency market update: $5 billion wiped off as Bitcoin bears take a breather

The cryptocurrency market is neither bearish or bullish during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The low trading activity is a break from two days of a continued selloff, especially for the major cryptocurrencies.

LTC/USD Technical Analysis: Nice intraday consolidation structure forming

The LTC/USD hourly chart below is showing some signs of a base formation after hitting a low of 54.10 on Tuesday. The pattern can be both a continuation and reversal pattern and it depends on which way it breaks. 

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls continue to nurse wounds

EOS is taking a breather after a couple of days of constant battering. The downtrend is as a result of the rejection that took place at $3.69 (November high). The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart failed to hold leading to declines below the trendline support.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD clinches to  $0.2500 for dear life

Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.2586 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2525 by the time of writing. The downside correction stopped on approach to critical support area created by the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.

