Bitcoin trades 2.26% higher today as crypto sentiment improves.

A close above 7,400 will bring the inverse head and shoulders into play.

BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

The head and shoulders pattern is one of the most famous in technical analysis.

Now it seems on the 4-hour chart BTC/USD is forming a perfect one.

If the price breaks and closed above 7,400 that will trigger a potential upside target of between 8K and 8,200.

With the head and shoulders pattern the target is based on the pattern length.

And the 11.87% pattern length would take it slightly higher than projected on the chart to 8,257 but as there is a consolidation zone close the target has been adapted.