BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Five-week-old falling trendline guards upside beyond 50-day SMA

  • Break of 50-day SMA triggers the BTC/USD pair’s run-up to strongest in a fortnight.
  • A confluence of 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can question upside breakout.
  • The short-term rising support line will be a challenge for sellers.

BTC/USD takes the bids to $7,518 during early Monday. In doing so, the pair manages to hold its recovery gains above 50-day SMA while testing the two-week top. Though, a downward sloping trend line since November 29 seems to limit the immediate upside of the Crypto leader.

Hence, buyers will look for a clear run-up beyond $7,575 to justify the strength in confronting $7,945/80 area including 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2019 declines.

Only if the bulls manage to stay strong above $7,980, prices can extend the recovery towards $8,500 region comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below 50-day SMA level of $7,326 will set the tone for a fresh pullback towards an ascending support line since December 18, at $6,930.

It’s worth mentioning that further selling below $6,930 might not hesitate to recall sub-$6,500 mark on the chart

BTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7520.81
Today Daily Change 167.34
Today Daily Change % 2.28%
Today daily open 7353.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7216.37
Daily SMA50 7346.35
Daily SMA100 7929.1
Daily SMA200 9239.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7491.16
Previous Daily Low 7313.99
Previous Weekly High 7525.13
Previous Weekly Low 6856.63
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7423.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7381.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 7281.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 7209.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 7104.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 7458.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 7563.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 7635.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

