BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Five-week-old falling trendline guards upside beyond 50-day SMA

- Break of 50-day SMA triggers the BTC/USD pair’s run-up to strongest in a fortnight.
- A confluence of 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can question upside breakout.
- The short-term rising support line will be a challenge for sellers.
BTC/USD takes the bids to $7,518 during early Monday. In doing so, the pair manages to hold its recovery gains above 50-day SMA while testing the two-week top. Though, a downward sloping trend line since November 29 seems to limit the immediate upside of the Crypto leader.
Hence, buyers will look for a clear run-up beyond $7,575 to justify the strength in confronting $7,945/80 area including 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2019 declines.
Only if the bulls manage to stay strong above $7,980, prices can extend the recovery towards $8,500 region comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below 50-day SMA level of $7,326 will set the tone for a fresh pullback towards an ascending support line since December 18, at $6,930.
It’s worth mentioning that further selling below $6,930 might not hesitate to recall sub-$6,500 mark on the chart
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7520.81
|Today Daily Change
|167.34
|Today Daily Change %
|2.28%
|Today daily open
|7353.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7216.37
|Daily SMA50
|7346.35
|Daily SMA100
|7929.1
|Daily SMA200
|9239.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7491.16
|Previous Daily Low
|7313.99
|Previous Weekly High
|7525.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|6856.63
|Previous Monthly High
|7770.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|6432.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7423.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7381.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7281.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7209.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7104.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7458.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7563.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7635.58
