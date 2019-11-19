- BTC/USD is once again trading soft today and is currently 1.46% lower on the session.
- The market is looking to see if the psychological 8K level holds.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
Looking at the daily chart below you can see by the red rectangle the price is at a sicky point. This can be described as the mean value of a previous consolidation point between 8,827.00 and 7,268.13.
The main support level to worry about hangs at the low of 7,268.13. If that level breaks then it is time for the bulls to worry.
Price has consolidated at this are in the past and pushed higher so the general weakness today is currently not a major concern.
Looking above price, the bulls would need a break of 8,827.00 for a positive signal.
Also, there is an internal trendline that could support price if it drops lower and it begins at the highs seen in late June.
Overall, yes the price action is weak but there is still hope for the bulls.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8054.82
|Today Daily Change
|-115.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.41
|Today daily open
|8169.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8983.39
|Daily SMA50
|8515.37
|Daily SMA100
|9383.44
|Daily SMA200
|9280.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8502.75
|Previous Daily Low
|8027.6
|Previous Weekly High
|9137.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|8369.16
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8209.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8321.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7964.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7758.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7488.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8439.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8708.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8914.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
