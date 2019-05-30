BTC/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin bulls having a go above 9,000 and looking at 10K

BTC/USD is attempting to crack the 8,800 resistance as the market trades above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Bulls seem to be in shape and en route towards 9,400, 9,700 and 10,000 levels. The market is currently erasing the recent gains however the overall picture is constructive. Support is seen at 8,800 and 8,400.00.

