BTC/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin bulls having a go above 9,000 and looking at 10K

Flavio Tosti
Flavio Tosti FXStreet

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD is attempting to crack the 8,800 resistance as the market trades above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Bulls seem to be in shape and en route towards 9,400, 9,700 and 10,000 levels. The market is currently erasing the recent gains however the overall picture is constructive. Support is seen at 8,800 and 8,400.00.

Additional key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8901.94
Today Daily Change 239.32
Today Daily Change % 2.76
Today daily open 8662.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7883.25
Daily SMA50 6375.16
Daily SMA100 5237.74
Daily SMA200 4623.3
Levels
Previous Daily High 8758.38
Previous Daily Low 8426.84
Previous Weekly High 8304.28
Previous Weekly Low 7253.29
Previous Monthly High 5632.53
Previous Monthly Low 4052.2
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8553.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8631.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 8473.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 8284.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 8141.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 8805.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 8947.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 9136.6

 

 

